The best part about starting a new anime is being able to buy more merch. From Funko Pops and statues to backpacks and T-shirts, there’s no shortage of items for anime fans. So, here are The Escapist’s picks for the best anime merch for 2024.

Best Anime Merch for 2024: Our Top 10 Picks

Chainsaw Man Season 1 wrapped up back in 2022, but there’s a movie on the way, and there’s no better way to show your excitement for it than a Pochita backpack. It’s the perfect size to take to conventions, allowing you to grab even more Chainsaw Man merch without having to worry about carrying it.

For those anime fans out there who love the bad guys, the Akatsuki Baseball Jersey Tank Top is perfect for the summer months. By wearing it, you’ll be telling anyone who sides with the Hidden Leaf Village that you’re not to be messed with, especially on a baseball field or basketball court.

This item may be a bit of a throwback, being from an anime that started in 2009, but there’s nothing better than a good Funko Pop! Moment, especially one that commemorates such an iconic moment. Mustang taking out Lust in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is still talked about to this day, and adding this Funko to your shelf will make sure you stay part of the conversation.

One of the newest anime on the scene is Kaiju No. 8. It just started its first season but is looking like it’s on its way to becoming a worldwide phenomenon. If you want to dive into the manga series that inspired the show, Crunchyroll has an exclusive version of Volume 1 that will be an awesome addition to any manga collection.

With the show returning for its fourth season in 2024, this pack of Demon Slayer figures is clearly one of the best pieces of anime merch on the market. And once you add Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Giyu, and Shinobu to your collection, you’ll never never have to worry about a Demon showing up in your room and wreaking havoc.

Vincent van Gogh and Akira Toriyama probably isn’t a combination you think about, but once you lay eyes on this T-shirt, you won’t ever forget it. This item places two of the most iconic anime characters ever, Goku and Vegeta, in the middle of one of the most iconic paintings ever. Enough said.

Jujutsu Kaisen is another series that only recently wrapped its latest season, and it was a memorable one. And one of the best ways to look back on Season 2 is to grab this Gojo statue, which features him during his most epic moment. With this in your collection, Gojo won’t be the only Honored One anymore.

Attack on Titan came to an end in 2023, but for dub enthusiasts, the final special aired in early 2024, making this year the last to truly embrace the series for a while. This Colossal Titan vinyl figure will do the job by reminding you of the opening of one of the most formative anime in recent years.

This list of the best anime merch for 2024 is supposed to last you the rest of the year, so it’s important to include an entry for the winter months. The Solo Leveling throw blanket will keep you warm and make you feel like you can take on any dungeon. It doesn’t get better than that.

To celebrate the Egghead Island arc and the start of the Final Saga, One Piece fans should grab a statue that honors what has quickly become one of the most iconic forms in anime. Gear 5 isn’t going anywhere, after all, so it’s time to add it to your collection and prove you’re in the upper echelon of One Piece fanatics.

