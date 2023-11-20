Bloodmage Thalnos can be an exceptionally good leader in Warcraft Rumble if you build the right kind of deck around him. In this guide we’ll be covering one of the best deck builds to help your Thalnos shine.

Best Bloodmage Thalnos Deck Build in Warcraft Rumble

Bloodmage Thalnos – as his name implies – is a spellcaster leader. This Undead mage specializes in ranged AOE attacks and has an ability that makes taking spells over units incredibly valuable. His Leader ability gives him an increased level each time you play a spell until he dies. This deck build will focus on making use of this amazing ability to turn Thalnos is to an unstoppable force.

Bloodmage Thalnos with the Drain Life Talent – this allows Thalnos to life steal off of nearby enemies to give him some really nice sustain. We want Thalnos to stay alive as long as possible while using spells to give him extra levels. That makes this talent a high priority to unlock for him.

Abomination – This beast of a unit makes a perfect front liner to protect Bloodmage Thalnos and eat a lot of incoming damage.

Ghoul – The Ghoul is a great low cost unit that can sustain itself well by consuming dead enemies. They have a good amount of HP and deal decent damage too. Great unit to help you fill out lane pushes.

Holy Nova – A nice 3 cost AOE damage and healing spell. It hits enemy armored units particularly hard while also healing your own units in the radius. This makes it very synergistic in that it can increase Bloodmage Thalnos’ level, heal him, and deal damage to tougher enemies he’s fighting all in one cast.

Arcane Blast – This spell only costs 2 gold, although you can tap extra times to spend more gold and make it more powerful if you need to. It does solid AOE damage and is great for wiping out groups of units.

Frostwolf Shaman – You can make Bloodmage Thalnos even harder to deal with by playing a Frostwolf Shaman right behind him. This unit has top notch healing and can keep Thalnos topped up while he’s stacking his levels from spell casts.

Chain Lightning – Another 2 cost spell that can easily rip apart group units or several enemies stacked up together. Easy spell fuel to use to grow your Thalnos level.

That’s how you can put together a very powerful Bloodmage Thalnos Deck Build in Warcraft Rumble. This deck makes full use of Bloodmage Thalnos’ ability to stack up those levels and turn him into an unkillable monster your opponent will struggle to do anything about.