Is Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Set in the MCU?

The story trailer for Skydance New Media’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra gives off strong Marvel Cinematic Universe vibes. But is Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra actually set in the MCU?

Does Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Take Place in the MCU?

Nope – although, again, you’d be forgiven for thinking it does. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra‘s character designs clearly cull plenty of inspiration from the MCU’s aesthetic. This is especially true of Captain America and Black Panther’s costumes, which have a lot in common with those sported on the big screen by Chris Evans and Chadwick Boseman, respectively. That said, Cap’s likeness isn’t based on Evans’ mug, and Drew Moerlein (not Evans) supplies the First Avenger’s voice. Both betray Marvel 1943‘s standalone nature.

The game’s premise is also another giveaway. Marvel 1943 depicts Captain America’s first meeting with the World War II era’s Black Panther, Azzuri. This clashes with existing MCU canon, which establishes that Cap’s run-in with Boseman’s T’Challa is the first time he encountered one of Wakanda’s Black Panthers. So, despite the visual overlap between Marvel 1943 and the MCU, the former isn’t set within the latter. It’s a bit like Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, which took its cues from the MCU but nevertheless unfolded in its own distinct continuity.

Is Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Based on a Marvel Comic?

Yes, but only loosely. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra‘s story seemingly borrows its basic premise from 2010’s Black Panther/Captain America: Flags of Our Fathers. A four-part limited series by Reginald Hudlin and Denys Cowan, Flags of Our Fathers details Cap and Azzuri’s shared wartime exploits, including the pair’s uneasy relationship early on. Flags of Our Fathers also features the Howling Commandos in a key supporting role, just like Marvel 1943.

The comic book series and game’s wider cast of characters are also a point of difference between them, though. Notably, Marvel 1943 introduces Julie: a French Resistance fighter created specifically for the game. Lyne Renée voices Julie, who Marvel.com describes as a “key ally” in Captain America’s fight against Nazi Germany.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is slated for release sometime in 2025.

