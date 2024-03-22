The first trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra just dropped, promising fans a thrilling new superhero action-adventure game. But what consoles will Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra come out on, when it finally arrives in 2025?

What Consoles Will Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Be On?

As of this writing, Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra developer and publisher Skydance New Media hasn’t confirmed the console/s it’s targeting for the game’s launch. Even so, we can make an educated guess based on the available information. For starters, we know that Skydance doesn’t currently have an exclusivity deal with either Sony or Microsoft – not publicly, at least. So, unless this changes between now and 2025, Marvel 1943 will most likely drop on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Skydance has also confirmed that Marvel 1943 uses Unreal Engine 5. This suggestions that Skydance and Marvel Games are focusing primarily on current gen hardware, which means PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports of Marvel 1943 are less likely. The same goes for the Nintendo Switch – on paper, Nintendo’s relatively underpowered hybrid console is no match for Unreal 5. That said, Skydance could always deliver scaled back last gen ports or full-fat cloud-based releases for less advanced systems.

Will Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Come Out on PC?

Then there’s the PC side of the equation to consider. Marvel 1943 is Skydance’s first-ever video game, so it’s too early to say whether the studio intends on catering to PC gamers. However, if we use its sister studio Skydance Interactive as a guide, the odds of a Windows port happening are solid. All five of Skydance Interactive’s games released to date have come out on Windows, so Skydance New Media may adopt a similar strategy for Marvel 1943.

But like we said above, this is all just guesswork. We’ll have to wait until Skydance’s next Marvel 1943 update for a more concrete sense of what consoles the game will release on. So, watch this space for the latest info!

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra hits shelves in 2025.