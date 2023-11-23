While a lot of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping can focus on video games and other expensive technology, I’m a massive fan of board games, and so it’s the season I often stock up on new ones. As such, here are my picks for the best board game deals right now.

The Best Board Game Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Let’s start off with one of my all-time favorite games: Wingspan. The game sees you building a habitat for birds and competing (lightly) against others. It can be a bit complicated to learn at first, but soon enough, you’ll get it down. On Amazon, you can pick Wingspan up for $44.99.

Catan is a necessary board game for anyone looking to build out their collection. For those who haven’t played, it’s a highly competitive game in which you work to acquire resources and build up your town and road networks. I love Catan, and it’s only $27.47 on Amazon right now. All of the expansions are also on sale, as is Catan: Starfarers, a cool sci-fi version of the game.

Pandemic is another of my favorite cooperative board games. In it, you work with your friends to try and contain an outbreak. The game can be ridiculously challenging, but winning feels really great. Right now, it’s going for $28.49 on Amazon. Various add-ons and spinoffs are also on sale.

Various versions of Axis & Allies are also on sale on Amazon, with the most noteworthy being the 1942 version, which is going for $50.99. Axis & Allies is a great alternative to Risk that I find does a significantly better job of making strategy key to what’s happening. If you haven’t played it, play it.

On the more social end of the board games spectrum is Codenames. In the game, you work with a team to give clues and uncover spaces on a board. It’s a lot of fun, and I’ve found it’s a really good game to play with people who don’t really like board games. It’s going for $12.39 on Amazon.

Although I’ve drawn almost entirely from Amazon for this list, I do want to say that it’s good to check out alternative retailers, like Target, as they often have good deals as well. You can also check with your local board game store to see if they’ve got any of these. I’m a big believer that buying local or independent is always worth paying a little more.

