Best PS5 Game Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially here, which means it’s a great time to pick up some new video games for cheap, so in this article we’re going to break down our picks for the best PlayStation 5 (PS5) deals.

The Best PlayStation 5 (PS5) Game Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Firstly, if you’re looking to buy a PS5 or upgrade to the new slim model, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundles for $500, which really isn’t bad. Additionally, controllers are pretty deeply discounted on Amazon and Walmart. I’ve used this sale as an opportunity to stock up, because I have awful luck with the notoriously finicky joysticks and stick drift.

In terms of games, you can pick up Mortal Kombat 1 at Target for $39.99. While it’s not perfect, MK1 is a really fun fighting game, and I’ve enjoyed the time that I’ve spent with it. That retailer is also selling Final Fantasy XVI for $39.99 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $29.99.

God of War Ragnarok is going for $34.99 on Best Buy, which is a steal for one of the best games on the console. The outlet also has Gran Turismo 7 for $39.99 and The Last of Us Part I for the same price. Finally, you can get Resident Evil 4 for $39.99 as well.

While I’ve focused mostly on Target and Best Buy there in terms of games, Walmart and Amazon have a lot of the same games on offer, and prices may change as the weekend goes on. I’ll be trying to update this as much as I can, but it’s always good to do a bit of price comparison and to shop around before you buy to make sure you get the best deal.

Your mileage may definitely vary in terms of these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for PS5 games. Still, some of these prices are an absolute steal, even if the selection of games on offer isn’t necessarily as great as it is for other consoles.

