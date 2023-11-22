Black Friday and Cyber Monday are one of the best times of the year to pick up great deals on all things video games, and so I’ve compiled a list of the best sales I could find to help you stock up on Nintendo Switch titles.

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday (2023)

Before I dive into the best deals for Nintendo Switch games I could find for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, a quick heads-up that all the prices are in USD. Generally, sales on Switch games, especially first-party titles, don’t offer as much savings as other brands, but at the same time, all the titles tend to be pretty high-quality.

There are two really excellent deals on Walmart’s website for Nintendo Switch games. The first is for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is generally considered one of the series’ best entries. Right now, it’s down to $49.99, which is an absolute steal, as it regularly goes for $70. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also on sale and going for $47.50 as part of an early access, online only deal.

Related: A Missing Girl Was Found and a Predator Was Arrested Thanks to Nintendo Switch

On Best Buy, Super Mario Odyssey is going for $39.99, while Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is at $29.99. You can also get Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition for $14.99, which is ludicrously low for a game that’s pretty critically underrated.

At Amazon, you can get Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for a surprisingly low $24.89. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also on sale for $39.99, which when you consider the game can take more than a hundred hours to beat, is a huge steal for any JRPG fan. Finally, the recently released Sonic Superstars is down to $34.99. Finally The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is going for $39.99.

Those are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals I could find for Nintendo Switch games, and I’ll update this list as the weekend progresses to make sure it’s as up-to-date as possible. Outside of what I’ve listed here,d I also recommend checking out GameStop’s Black Friday deals page. A lot of the same stuff that’s on this list is there.

If you’re looking for more, check out our picks for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2023 for Meta Quest 2 and 3 games.