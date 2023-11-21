Best Meta Quest Game Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Whether you have a Meta Quest 2 or 3, there are some great deals available this Black Friday and Cyber Monday for games on the console, so we’ve broken down our picks for what to grab.

Our Picks for the Best Meta Quest 2 & 3 Games on Sale This Black Friday and Cyber Monday

I just recently got a Meta Quest 3, and that means like anyone reading this list, I’m in the market for some good stuff. As a note, before we actually get into the games, there’s currently a deal on where if you pick up a Meta Quest 3, you’ll get a copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2, which looks to be a big release for the VR headset. That being said, I haven’t seen any specific deals for the Meta Quest 3 itself, so it’ll cost you $499.99 USD. For those fine with the last-gen Meta Quest 2, Meta and Walmart are both offering the unit for $250 with a $50 credit, making one more affordable than ever.

I’m going to focus primarily on the official Meta store for these deals, where there are sales for up to 70 percent off. The best picks are by far the bundles, which have such categories as Action Thrillers, Adrenaline Adventures, Comical Chaos, Serene Sports, and Surreal Stories. Check those out at this link to see what strikes your fancy.

More specifically, I recommend The Walking Dead or the Vader Immortal bundles. The VR offerings in those categories are genuinely great, especially for fans of either franchise. The American Dream ($7.99), Catan VR ($7.99), and Iron Guard ($7.99) are also great choices.

You can also use the code BFCM23 for 40 percent off, so the deals there are genuinely pretty great. Here are my picks for Meta Quest 2 and 3 games subject to that deal, without that discount factored in. All prices are in USD.

Demeo ($39.99)

Drop Dead: The Cabin ($24.99)

The Climb & The Climb 2 ($29.99)

Sniper Elite VR ($29.99)

Dungeons of Eternity ($29.99)

Pistol Whip ($29.99)

Resident Evil 4 ($39.99)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners ($39.99)

Superhot VR ($24.99)

Iron Man VR ($29.99)

Beat Saber ($29.99)

Cosmonious High ($29.99)

Job Simulator ($19.99)

Vacation Simulator ($29.99)

I Expect You to Die & I Expect You to Die 2 ($24.99)

Those are all my picks for the best games to pick up this Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the Meta Quest 2 and 3. The sale is a great way to build out your library even more.

All the above Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the Meta Quest 2 and 3 will be live until Nov. 28 at 10AM PT.