Asgard’s Wrath 2’s Cinematic Trailer Is Wildly Epic

When it comes to quality role-playing games, the VR exclusivity of Asgard’s Wrath 2 may mean that many players haven’t actually heard of it. If that’s the case, then you should check out Asgard’s Wrath 2‘s latest trailer, which demonstrates what makes Viking mythology so damn epic.

Battling the Gods in Asgard’s Wrath 2

The cinematic trailer spotlights the player character as they devastate hordes of monsters with what appears to be an ancient pickaxe and magical whip. After dodging the mighty blow of what looks to be a masked god, they summon their mount and charge head-on into the forces of Loki, looking very different from the Tom Hiddleston iteration we’ve come to know and love. It looks super fun, and if the first game was anything to go by, it should hopefully be just as satisfying to play.

While the footage itself helpfully reminds players that what’s on display isn’t actual gameplay, Meta hasn’t shied away from showing off what it’s likely positioning as the killer app for the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro. Developed by Sanzaru Games, the original Asgard’s Wrath was praised as one of the best VR games available on the market, with many critics calling it the best VR RPG ever made. Based on the marketing, the sequel is looking to reach similar heights with a gigantic 60-hour campaign, endless dungeon-crawling mode, and visuals that really don’t look like they belong on a Meta headset. In fact, Meta is so confident that Asgard’s Wrath 2 will blow everyone away that the company is bundling it with every Meta Quest 3.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 sees players step into the shoes of a god who wants to make a name for themselves among the pantheon of Norse legends. To do this, they’ll have to possess the body of a mere mortal and embark on a sprawling campaign of war and bloodshed to stop Loki from reigning down chaos on the world. Players will cross the world with a variety of companions while smiting many foes to level up their power, all likely culminating in a climactic showdown with the God of Mischief himself.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 launches for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro on December 15. At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether Meta has any plans to port the game to other systems, but since it acquired Sanzaru Games, it seems unlikely.