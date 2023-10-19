How Much Is the Meta Quest 3 (& Is It Worth It?)

The question of how much is the Meta Quest 3 is one thing, but is it actually worth it? There’s a lot of philosophical questions involved that go into what value is, how monetary things change depending on your own income and understanding of fiscal responsibility, and also probably the alignment of the planets because this intro got really heavy really quickly.

Socrates and his weird obsession with pigs and their happiness aside, the Meta Quest 3 is the new hotness in the world of both virtual reality and mixed reality, and it’ll cost you either $499 for the 128GB model, or $649 for the 512 GB model. For what you get, that’s not a bad price at all, but whether or not it’s worth it will largely depend on your current experience with VR and your setup. Let’s get into it.

Is the Meta Quest 3 Worth It?

Let’s quickly talk about the two models first. While VR games do tend to be smaller, as graphics improve they’re going to get larger, which could mean that the 128GB model ends up feeling a tough light on storage. However, that’s only an issue if you’re going to be playing a lot of Meta Quest games specifically. The joys of a Quest headset aren’t limited to just the headset itself, as it’s actually quite easy to connect them with a PC, and that means that you can play games from your PC, which helps make small storage less of an issue. So, it depends on how you’ll be playing VR games in that case.

Outside of that, if you’re someone who owns a Meta Quest 2, then while the Quest 3 is a notable upgrade in basically every potential way, it’s not currently going to unlock many new games for you, so it’s only worth it if you really want to mess with the mixed reality stuff. If you only own a different VR headset, then the answer is a little more clear cut, because the Meta Quest 3 is probably the best headset on the market at this point in terms of balancing power and price, and the library of games is huge, and only going to get bigger.

If you’ve never used VR before, but you’ve always been curious about it, then the Meta Quest 3 is undoubtedly the best way to do so. The price point is good, the functionality it offers is unrivalled, and it has an obscenely good library of games available at launch thanks to the previous headsets. That’s only going to get better as games like Asgard’s Wrath 2 come out too.