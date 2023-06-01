Meta Quest 3 Launches This Fall for $499, Quest 2 Gets Price Cut & Performance Increase

Meta has announced high-tech VR headset Meta Quest 3, and it will launch in fall 2023. It’s the latest in the company’s line of virtual reality devices, but it will also be its most technologically impressive, bringing a suite of improvements across the board. A firm release date has not been revealed, but you can expect the VR tech’s 128 GB model to become available for $499 later this year. You can see a sizzle reel highlighting some of its new features in the Meta Quest 3 trailer below.

Meta Quest 3 Is More Powerful and Has a $499 Price to Match

Obviously, Quest 3 will offer an experience that is more powerful than that of its predecessor. For starters, the device features higher resolution and stronger performance thanks in part to the Snapdragon chipset, technology that Meta developed with Qualcomm Technologies. Meta says that it “delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2 — meaning you’ll get smoother performance and incredibly crisp details in immersive games.”

The device itself has a 40% slimmer optic profile, and those VR controllers have been given a less clunky facelift, too. It’s all in the name of making Quest 3 experiences feel more natural. Thankfully, the entire Meta Quest 2 catalog will be available to Meta Quest 3 purchasers on day one, giving players access to more than 500 titles out of the box.

At a cost of $499, Meta Quest 3 will be pretty pricey. To help hesitant buyers enter the VR space, starting June 4, Meta is permanently dropping the price of the Meta Quest 2 to $299 for its 128 GB model and $350 for its 256 GB model. This follows a price increase from just last August. Additionally, the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro GPU are getting up to a 26% performance increase with up to a 19% GPU speed increase for the former and an 11% increase for the latter. They will receive this as well as Dynamic Resolution Scaling in an upcoming software update.

Meta Quest 3, meanwhile, will continue Meta’s push into the VR space later this year, so stay tuned for updates on when it will release.