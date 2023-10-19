PS5 Slim Release Date & First Bundle Leaks Online

A bit earlier this month, the most obvious secret in gaming was officially revealed when Sony showed off the new PS5 Slim, in both standard and digital form. However, no solid release date was given for the updated console, with the only information provided being it would be sold starting this November. Now, thanks to a reliable leaker, it is rumored the machine will launch on November 10, with a special bundle arriving earlier on November 8.

This leak comes by way of Billbil-kun, who has spoiled PlayStation Plus lineups early in the past. According to them, the PS5 Slim Standard Edition will launch with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on November 8 for $559.99. On November 10, the standalone PS5 Slim Standard Edition and Digital Edition will go on sale, with the Digital Edition running gamers $449.99 and the Standard Edition retailing at $499.99.

As always, take this news with a grain of salt, as Sony has not confirmed any actual release date for the PS5 Slim. If I was a betting man, though, I’d say this is highly likely. It matches the November window Sony initially provided, and it would be absurd NOT to make a bundle with one of PlayStation’s most anticipated exclusives sooner rather than later.