Matty Healy Loses It, Threatens Azealia Banks and Fans in Explosive Charli XCX Feud

There’s nothing better than a bit of celebrity beef on the timeline. While it’s rare these days, famous people still get worked up over comments made by their peers and post about it. However, sometimes, things can go too far, such as Matty Healy threatening his fans and Azealia Banks.

The confrontation stems from a tweet rapper Azelia Banks posted about an old video of singer Charli XCX, where she says, “Charli used to be soooo pretty,” among other things. The lead singer of The 1975, Matt Healy, caught wind of it and came to the defense of his friend using an account where he uses an alias, Truman Black.

Healy claimed that Banks was just jealous and looking to attack “culturally relevant” women, even going as far as to say, “Just rap bro.” However, he took things even further in a now-deleted tweet, threatening anyone who came after his fiance, Gabbriette Bechtel. “And on that point if I see one little s**t bag twitter barista say ONE thing about my Gabi, EVER, I will use my mental illness to full affect and I will dox and f**k you up I’m so over pretending to have different standards online cos it’s ‘not real,'” he wrote. “Well, a f**kin slap it is.”

Banks was quick to clap back. “The b**ch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao,” she joked.

That didn’t go over well with Healy, who threatened to hit Banks the next time he saw her. “I know you think your life is some episode of the library is open but I am not the one,” he wrote. “Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I’ll f**king slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b**ch calls a wig has ever flown.”

Healy deleted that tweet as well and started to backtrack some of his comments, feeling they crossed a line. “Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry,” he said. “You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.”

“Nah fr I was just trying to match your vibe im scared now im sorry bro, i was just sticking up for my mates. Im not tough lol,” he added in a response to one of Banks’ tweets.

Banks wasn’t finished, though, continuing to fire off tweets that attacked everyone from Healy’s teeth to his talent. She wrapped things up by claiming she could take The 1975’s songs and make them better. “I’m actually a better singer than Matty,” she posted. “I did take a offense to ‘Just rap bro’ because 1. Im not a bro 2. Im a singer first. 3. Were not about to satisfy any of these b**ches egos because i sing better than all them girls, so I might have to s**t on him and all of them just for arts sake. I could trick any of those 1975 joints into a soul/funk anthem and really crumb hoes. I will pick one.”

It’s unclear where Banks and Healy will cross paths next, but when they do, there are sure to be fireworks.







