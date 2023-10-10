NewsVideo Games

Sony Reveals New PS5 Slim For This Holiday Season

PS5 slim

The rumors are true. Back in September of last year, it was reported a PlayStation 5 model with a detachable disc drive was coming in 2023. Now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced two versions of a PS5 Slim redesign. They will come in both the Standard and Digital Edition variants and will be available starting this November.

Here is a 20-second video showing off the redesigns:

It’s pretty cool, though the difference is more obvious with the Digital Edition model.

Sony provided more information on these redesigns on its PlayStation.Blog website. The Slim models will come with a 1TB SSD for more internal storage, an improvement over the 825GB available in the standard versions. In addition, an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive will be purchasable for anyone springing for the Digital Edition who wants to add the functionality later. It will cost 79.99 USD | 119.99 EURO | 99.99 GBP | 11,980 JPY.

PS5 Slim

As for the console itself, it has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. Once the Slim models launch this November through select retailers and the PlayStation Direct store, they will replace the old models and be the only ones available to purchase.

Here are the prices for the consoles per region:

  • U.S.
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD
    • PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD
  • Europe
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR
    • PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR
  • U.K.
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP
    • PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP
  • Japan
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax)
    • PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)

Horizontal stands will be included with all models, though a new vertical one will set gamers back 29.99 USD | 29.99 EURO | 24.99 GBP | 3,980 JPY.

All in all, a pretty good redesign for the PS5! Do I wish I had waited for this? No, because then I wouldn’t have experienced the glory of adaptive triggers on the DualSense.

