D&D Reveals the Most Popular Races, Classes, and Character Names

D&D Beyond reflected on 2023 by unrolling their site data and unveiling the most popular races, classes, and character names among users, alongside a slew of other interesting tidbits about what players’ Dungeons & Dragons games looked like last year.

Of the 6 million new characters created on D&D Beyond in 2023, Human and Fighter ranked as the top race and class, respectively. While some commenters were surprised by Human’s popularity, others pointed out that the Variant Human subrace is likely lumped into that total. Elf, Dragonborn, and Tiefling trailed behind Human. Meanwhile, the most popular classes aside from Fighter included Rogue, Barbarian, and Wizard.

Despite the interesting collection of Dungeons & Dragons player data, some fans took umbrage with the seemingly uneven weight and scale of the graphs that the video employed to present its race and class findings.

Regardless of race or class preference, the most common character name in D&D Beyond was simply Bob. However, more typical fantasy names, such as Lyra and Seraphina, also stood out as popular among D&D Beyond users. Since 2023 also saw the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it comes as no surprise that Link was among the D&D Beyond character names on the uptick. Speaking of popular video game releases, Gale was revealed as the most claimed Baldur’s Gate 3 character on D&D Beyond.

In addition to character details, D&D Beyond’s retrospective provided further statistics on how people played the game in 2023. 88 million monsters were created for encounters, with Dragon ranking among the top searches in the mobile app. The D&D Beyond app also tallied 7 million spells cast and 141 million dice rolls. Outside of the game itself, the wrap-up reported that over 37,000 users contributed to charity through the site.

Beyond the statistics presented by D&D Beyond, last year was undoubtedly a massive one for the Dungeons & Dragons brand, from the blockbuster success of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to Baldur’s Gate 3’s Game of the Year win. However, the year was not without its controversies as well, from the Open Gaming License debacle that kicked off 2023 to the massive Wizards of the Coast layoffs around the holidays.