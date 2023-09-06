Nintendo Isn’t Making The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC

Nintendo has no plans to make any The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC, according to franchise producer Eiji Aonuma.

The project lead spoke on the potential for add-on content during an interview with Famitsu (via IGN), saying that Nintendo Switch players shouldn’t expect to revisit the most recent entry’s storyline anytime soon.

“There are no plans to release additional content this time, but that’s because I feel like we’ve done everything we can to create fun in that world,” Aonuma said.

Although Aonuma seems confident that there will be no Tears of the Kingdom DLC, the news might still come as a surprise to some fans. That’s most likely because the game’s predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, went on to receive post-launch support in the form of not one but two add-on packs. These added new modes, such as Hero’s Path and Master mode, while also including useful items and some story content in the form of The Champions’ Ballad.

While it seems there are no plans for Tears of the Kingdom DLC, the bright side is that Aonuma is ready to explore the world of The Legend of Zelda through the lens of a new game. It’s unclear if Nintendo fans should expect the next entry in the franchise to take place in a new setting or if it will be another addition to the version of Hyrule set up by Breath of the Wild. What is certain, though, is that the company is going to do its best to (somehow) make it even better than the last game.

“In the first place, the reason I decided to make this a sequel to the previous work was because I thought there was value in experiencing a new game in that Hyrule place,” Aonuma said. “If that’s the case, if a new reason arises, we might return to the same world again. Whether it’s a sequel or a new work, I think it’s going to be a completely new game, so I hope you’re looking forward to it.”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched in May and is a full-on sequel to Breath of the Wild. Whether Nintendo will be able to reinvent the wheel in this version of Hyrule again without DLC is anyone’s guess. If the company does decide to revisit that iteration of the kingdom or if it decides to go in an entirely new direction, you can be sure to read about it here.