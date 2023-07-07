Video Games

Best CAW Formulas in AEW Fight Forever

By
0
Here is a collection and list of some of the best create-a-wrestler (CAW) formulas in AEW: Fight Forever, to make the likes of Hulk Hogan, Prince, Hana Kimura, Randy Savage, AJ Styles, Koto Ibushi

AEW: Fight Forever sees you entering into the world of All Elite Wrestling, stepping into the shoes of one of the franchise’s steel chair-wielding stars. But thanks to the game’s create-a-wrestler system, you can play as a wrestler who’s not on the roster. To do that you need a formula for each wrestler. So if you’re seeking some of the best create-a-wrestler (CAW) formulas players have made in AEW: Fight Forever, I’ve got the goods.

A List of the Best AEW: Fight Forever Create-a-Wrestler (CAW) Formulas

What is a formula? It’s a list of CAW settings that will let you create a wrestler. Unfortunately, as much fun as AEW: Fight Forever is, there’s no option to download other people’s wrestlers. Also, compared to WWE 2K23 (and some other wrestling games), the CAW is a little lacking.

So it’s all the more impressive that Reddit’s AEW: Fight Forever players came up with these CAWs. To make these you’ll need to go to the game’s create-a-wrestler section and start a new wrestler of the applicable gender, and when you’ve finished, finalize to save them.

Once you’ve done that, they should appear in the regular roster for you to play as, down at the bottom. If a setting doesn’t mention a color, then you just leave the default color as it is.

Here is a collection and list of some of the best create-a-wrestler (CAW) formulas in AEW: Fight Forever, to make the likes of Hulk Hogan, Prince, Hana Kimura, Randy Savage, AJ Styles, Koto Ibushi

Hulk Hogan (Credit: Kenny_Bi-God_Omega)

  • Name: Hulk Hogan
  • Display Name: Hogan
  • Hometown: Venice Beach, California, USA
  • Pose: 45
  • Face Type: 1 (Skin Tone 5)
  • Eyes: 3 (Eye Color 2)
  • Eyebrows: 5 (Black)
  • Hair: 9 (Brown 5)
  • Facial Hair: 3 (Brown 5)
  • Body Type: 4
  • Height: 6’7”
  • Fat: 0
  • Muscle: 35
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • Headwear: 5 (Yellow 4)
  • Wrists: 3 (Yellow 4)
  • Bottom: 4 (Red 3)
  • Footwear: 8 (Yellow 4)
  • Entrance Attire: Top 1 (Yellow 4)

AJ Styles (Credit: BelieveInTheShield)

  • Name: AJ Styles
  • Display Name: Styles
  • Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia, USA
  • Pose: 36
  • Face Type: 3
  • Eyes: 3 (Eye Color 5)
  • Eyebrows: 5
  • Hair: 11 (Brown 1)
  • Facial Hair: 8
  • Body Type: 1
  • Body Hair: 2
  • Height: 5’11”
  • Fat: 0
  • Muscle: 50
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • Right Arm: 1 (Black)
  • Wrists: 10 (Black)
  • Bottom: 3 (Sky Blue 5)
  • Footwear: 6 (White)
  • Footwear: 2 (Color 1 Black, Color 2 Sky Blue 6, Color 3 Sky Blue 6)

Randy Savage (Credit: Chaz_Attack)

  • Name: Randy Savage
  • Display Name: Savage
  • Announce Name: Randy Savage
  • Hometown: Columbus, Ohio, USA
  • Face Type: 3
  • Hair: 5
  • Facial Hair: 1
  • Fat: 0
  • Muscle: 100
  • Glasses: 5 (Black and White)
  • Wrists: 1
  • Bottom:2 (Purple 4)
  • Knees: 7 (Yellow 3)
  • Footwear: 3 (Yellow 3, White)
  • Footwear: 2 (Color 1 Black, Color 2 Sky Blue 6, Color 3 Sky Blue 6)

Here is a collection and list of some of the best create-a-wrestler (CAW) formulas in AEW: Fight Forever, to make the likes of Hulk Hogan, Prince, Hana Kimura, Randy Savage, AJ Styles, Koto Ibushi

Hana Kimura (Credit: xXRyuGaGotokuXx)

  • Name: Hana Kimura
  • Display Name: Kimura
  • Hometown: Yokohama, Japan
  • Pose: 60
  • Face Type: 3 (Skin Tone 4)
  • Eyes: 1 (Eye Color 2)
  • Eyebrows: 4 (Ruby 4)
  • Hair: 4 (Ruby 5)
  • Facial Hair: 3 (Brown 5)
  • Body Type: 1
  • Height: 5’5”
  • Fat: 20
  • Muscle: 25
  • Weight: 130 lbs
  • Face Paint: 13 (Ruby 3)
  • Brassiere: 3 (Turquoise 4)
  • Arms: 4 (Violet 3)
  • Bottom: 3 (Turquoise 6)
  • Footwear: 2 (Yellow-Green 6, Yellow-Green 6, Ruby 6)

Koto Ibushi (Credit: Warbotter)

  • Name: Kota Ibushi
  • Display Name: Kota Ibushi
  • Face Type: 4 (Skin Tone 4)
  • Eyebrows: 4
  • Hair: 4
  • Body Type: 4
  • Height: 5’11”
  • Fat: 0:
  • Muscle: 55
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • Wrists: 1 (White)
  • Bottom:2 (Blue 4)
  • Footwear: 2 (White, Blue 4, White)

Here is a collection and list of some of the best create-a-wrestler (CAW) formulas in AEW: Fight Forever, to make the likes of Hulk Hogan, Prince, Hana Kimura, Randy Savage, AJ Styles, Koto Ibushi

Prince (Credit: Warbotter)

  • Name: Prince Prince
  • Display Name: Prince
  • Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
  • Face Type: 5 (Skin Tone 6)
  • Eyes: 1 (Eye Color 8)
  • Eyebrows: 1
  • Hair: 3
  • Facial Hair: 5
  • Body Type: 2
  • Body Hair: 1
  • Height: 5’2”
  • Fat: 0
  • Muscle: 0
  • Weight: 125 lbs
  • Wrists: 10 (White)
  • Body Accessory: 5 (Purple 1)
  • Bottom: 14 (Purple 1)
  • Footwear: 6 (White)

Okay, Prince wasn’t technically a wrestler, but when I saw that CAW I absolutely had to include him. Mortal Kombat 1 might have Rain, but AEW: Fight Forever has Purple Rain. It’s also worth regularly checking in with the Reddit forum because new CAWs are added all the time.

And that’s what you need to know about the best CAW formulas in AEW: Fight Forever.

About the author

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
More Stories by Chris McMullen