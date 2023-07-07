Best CAW Formulas in AEW Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever sees you entering into the world of All Elite Wrestling, stepping into the shoes of one of the franchise’s steel chair-wielding stars. But thanks to the game’s create-a-wrestler system, you can play as a wrestler who’s not on the roster. To do that you need a formula for each wrestler. So if you’re seeking some of the best create-a-wrestler (CAW) formulas players have made in AEW: Fight Forever, I’ve got the goods.

A List of the Best AEW: Fight Forever Create-a-Wrestler (CAW) Formulas

What is a formula? It’s a list of CAW settings that will let you create a wrestler. Unfortunately, as much fun as AEW: Fight Forever is, there’s no option to download other people’s wrestlers. Also, compared to WWE 2K23 (and some other wrestling games), the CAW is a little lacking.

So it’s all the more impressive that Reddit’s AEW: Fight Forever players came up with these CAWs. To make these you’ll need to go to the game’s create-a-wrestler section and start a new wrestler of the applicable gender, and when you’ve finished, finalize to save them.

Once you’ve done that, they should appear in the regular roster for you to play as, down at the bottom. If a setting doesn’t mention a color, then you just leave the default color as it is.

Hulk Hogan (Credit: Kenny_Bi-God_Omega)

Name: Hulk Hogan

Display Name: Hogan

Hometown: Venice Beach, California, USA

Pose: 45

Face Type: 1 (Skin Tone 5)

Eyes: 3 (Eye Color 2)

Eyebrows: 5 (Black)

Hair: 9 (Brown 5)

Facial Hair: 3 (Brown 5)

Body Type: 4

Height: 6’7”

Fat: 0

Muscle: 35

Weight: 305 lbs

Headwear: 5 (Yellow 4)

Wrists: 3 (Yellow 4)

Bottom: 4 (Red 3)

Footwear: 8 (Yellow 4)

Entrance Attire: Top 1 (Yellow 4)

AJ Styles (Credit: BelieveInTheShield)

Name: AJ Styles

Display Name: Styles

Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia, USA

Pose: 36

Face Type: 3

Eyes: 3 (Eye Color 5)

Eyebrows: 5

Hair: 11 (Brown 1)

Facial Hair: 8

Body Type: 1

Body Hair: 2

Height: 5’11”

Fat: 0

Muscle: 50

Weight: 220 lbs

Right Arm: 1 (Black)

Wrists: 10 (Black)

Bottom: 3 (Sky Blue 5)

Footwear: 6 (White)

Footwear: 2 (Color 1 Black, Color 2 Sky Blue 6, Color 3 Sky Blue 6)

Randy Savage (Credit: Chaz_Attack)

Name: Randy Savage

Display Name: Savage

Announce Name: Randy Savage

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Face Type: 3

Hair: 5

Facial Hair: 1

Fat: 0

Muscle: 100

Glasses: 5 (Black and White)

Wrists: 1

Bottom:2 (Purple 4)

Knees: 7 (Yellow 3)

Footwear: 3 (Yellow 3, White)

Footwear: 2 (Color 1 Black, Color 2 Sky Blue 6, Color 3 Sky Blue 6)

Hana Kimura (Credit: xXRyuGaGotokuXx)

Name: Hana Kimura

Display Name: Kimura

Hometown: Yokohama, Japan

Pose: 60

Face Type: 3 (Skin Tone 4)

Eyes: 1 (Eye Color 2)

Eyebrows: 4 (Ruby 4)

Hair: 4 (Ruby 5)

Facial Hair: 3 (Brown 5)

Body Type: 1

Height: 5’5”

Fat: 20

Muscle: 25

Weight: 130 lbs

Face Paint: 13 (Ruby 3)

Brassiere: 3 (Turquoise 4)

Arms: 4 (Violet 3)

Bottom: 3 (Turquoise 6)

Footwear: 2 (Yellow-Green 6, Yellow-Green 6, Ruby 6)

Koto Ibushi (Credit: Warbotter)

Name: Kota Ibushi

Display Name: Kota Ibushi

Face Type: 4 (Skin Tone 4)

Eyebrows: 4

Hair: 4

Body Type: 4

Height: 5’11”

Fat: 0:

Muscle: 55

Weight: 205 lbs

Wrists: 1 (White)

Bottom:2 (Blue 4)

Footwear: 2 (White, Blue 4, White)

Prince (Credit: Warbotter)

Name: Prince Prince

Display Name: Prince

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Face Type: 5 (Skin Tone 6)

Eyes: 1 (Eye Color 8)

Eyebrows: 1

Hair: 3

Facial Hair: 5

Body Type: 2

Body Hair: 1

Height: 5’2”

Fat: 0

Muscle: 0

Weight: 125 lbs

Wrists: 10 (White)

Body Accessory: 5 (Purple 1)

Bottom: 14 (Purple 1)

Footwear: 6 (White)

Okay, Prince wasn’t technically a wrestler, but when I saw that CAW I absolutely had to include him. Mortal Kombat 1 might have Rain, but AEW: Fight Forever has Purple Rain. It’s also worth regularly checking in with the Reddit forum because new CAWs are added all the time.

And that’s what you need to know about the best CAW formulas in AEW: Fight Forever.