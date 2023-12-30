Cyno is a powerful 5 Star Electro DPS character in Genshin Impact. He likes to spend time dealing damage, so it can be tricky to build a team for him that works around that. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best Cyno team comps in Genshin Impact.

Best Cyno Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Best Cyno Quick Bloom Team in Genshin Impact

Cyno | Nahida | Yelan | Kuki Shinobu

When it comes to teams that work best with Cyno, he got a massive boost in viability thanks to the Dendro element. Cyno deals a ton of Electro damage and likes to spend a long time on field. Luckily, some of the Dendro characters have abilities that line up well with his skill use on the field and produce tons of elemental reaction damage when Cyno detonates the Blooms with his Electro attacks.

Nahida has some of the best off-field Dendro application in the game. She can pop in and tag all the enemies with her skill, instantly applying Dendro to them. Her Burst is also amazing for increasing the teams damage, thanks to the huge Elemental Mastery buff it applies. Nahida is the perfect Dendro applicator for the team because her skill lasts a long time. If you don’t have her, though, your next best bet is to actually use the Dendro Traveler in her place.

Yelan is an incredibly powerful Hydro damage support who can quickly apply hydro top enemies with her skill. Her Burst lasts quite a while and applies constant Hydro from off-field alongside Cyno’s attacks to constantly create Blooms for him to detonate. If you don’t have Yelan, then Xingqiu, who can perform a pretty similar role with just a bit less damage, is your next best bet.

Lastly, Kuki Shinobu fills the role of the healer. Her skills let her create an aura around whoever is on the field, which pulses and heals with each pulse. It also deals damage, so she can trigger Blooms with it as well. This makes her an excellent healer in pretty much any Bloom team, but she works particularly well with Cyno thanks to her skill lasting a good amount of time.

Best Cyno Aggravate Team Comp in Genshin Impact

Cyno | Fischl | Nahida | Baizhu

This team comp still revolves around making use of the powerful reactions around Dendro with Cyno’s Electro. This time, however, we’re focusing on the Aggravate reaction that occurs when you trigger Dendro without Hydro having been applied to it. It’s a really good DPS reaction that rivals Quick Bloom in power, especially with Cyno.

You’ll want to use Nahida to apply Dendro to all the enemies with her skill and use her burst whenever it’s available for the Elemental Mastery boost. If you don’t have Nahida, the only substitute is really Dendro Traveler, who will work ok. Next, you’ll want to swap into Fischl and set up with her skill. This will summon Oz to constantly deal Electro damage off-field. It’s a good source of extra damage that you can set up quickly and let loose while you’re busy damaging away with Cyno. You can also use Yae Miko to get even more off-field Electro damage, but she does require more swapping than Fischl does.

Next, you’ll need a good healer, and that’s where Baizhu comes in. Baizhu is a match made in heaven for Cyno. Baizhu has really strong healing with his skill but also provides a shield preventing knock-backs, which is incredibly valuable to Cyno’s damage output. Of course, not everyone will have Baizhu, as he’s a little more niche of a character to pull for. Yaoyao is a really good 4-star option to use instead. She has great healing and is also Dendro but does have to spend more time on the field and doesn’t provide a shield.

Those are the best team comps to use with Cyno in Genshin Impact. Cyno is a really solid 5-Star Electro damage dealer. He just needs team comps that can support him and really make use of his constant on-field damage dealing!