Running dungeons is a great way to earn some XP and rewards in Warcraft Rumble. Whenever you do a dungeon you’ll be given a choice of three Relics to select. In this guide we’ll be going over some of the best Relics to pick when you have the option.

Best Dungeon Relics in Warcraft Rumble

Choosing which Relics to take for a dungeon run can be tricky. As a general rule of thumb you’ll want to pick Relics that activate frequently and have a significant effect when activated. Some Relics are very specific to certain team compositions and you can also build around those Relics to make them good. In general though there are some top tier choices that you will always want to go with if they are an option so lets dive in to those.

Orgrimmar, Stormwind, Stranglethorn, Stratholme Commendation – These Commendation Relics are absolutely game changing. You’ll have to play around the unit type that they reflect to take full advantage of them. The Orgrimmar Commedation for example summons a Grunt unit at the nearest base whenever you play a Horde unit. This is a ton of extra free units that you’ll be generating throughout the dungeon run which will make beating them much easier.

Unstable Concoction – Whenever your minis die they explode, dealing damage to nearby enemies and poisoning them. This is a very effective Relic that adds a ton of extra utility and damage to all your units by essentially giving them a secondary effect. Even if they're taken out by enemy minis, chances are their explosion and poison will then also take out that enemy.

Band of the Protector – Tank minis cost one less to play. If you build a deck around tank specific minis then this becomes a very powerful Relic to use. There are a lot of strong units you can use that have this trait and they become very effective when they cost one less to play.

Howling Warband – This Relic causes your minis to grant the Bloodlust buff to all nearby allies when they die. This can very often cause you to win fights as one mini will go down, buff the others, and then with the extra attack speed they'll win the fight and advance.

Chromatic Shroud – Your Elemental minis gain stealth which means that they can sneak past other units straight through to an objective. If you run an Elemental focused deck you'll very easily be able to stealth out a whole bunch of units, take all the objectives and win. The only downside is it's harder to defend as those minis don't fight in lanes. So you'll need a few defensive units to play as well.

Those are some of the absolute best Dungeon Relics to look out for when you’re doing dungeons in Warcraft Rumble. Each of them have powerful effects that you can take advantage off frequently to make beating dungeons a whole lot easier.