Best New Fantasy Books to Read in October 2023

The leaves are starting to turn, which means it’s prime season for media releases. October sees summer blockbuster movies arrive on digital and 4K Blu-Ray and the release of highly anticipated books and video games. Fans of the fantasy genre won’t miss out; many great fantasy books arrive on bookstore shelves during spooky month. A prequel to Dune headlines October, but there are many robust offerings from established and new authors. So come along and become a body double, try to break your family’s curse, or just get whisked away to another world filled with magic, intrigue, and wonder. Regardless of your taste, October 2023’s fantasy books have something for everyone, and here are our picks for the best.

Princess of Dune, Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, October 3

You’ve probably seen the movie starring Timothee Chalamet, but have you read the books? If you haven’t read the original Dune by Frank Herbert, then you should definitely do that as soon as possible. It might feel a bit dated for readers of fantasy/sci-fi, but the fantastic story Herbert weaves makes up for any and all shortcomings the original novel has.

Princess of Dune is the latest entry in the book franchise and serves as a prequel to the film. We know of Paul Muad’Dib, but Princess of Dune gives us a lot more insight into two of the most influential women in his life. Princess Irulan is the woman he marries for the sake of power, but Paul’s true love is Chani. Here, we learn how each of them grew into the women they became in Dune. While Princess Irulan is learning the ins and outs of political intrigue and positioning for power, Chani is on Arrakis living through a harsh upbringing that would prepare her for her future.

Starling House, Alex E. Harrow, October 3

Welcome to Eden, Kentucky. It’s a town where the residents dream of one day leaving and otherwise is known for its bad luck and being the hometown of E. Starling, author of nineteenth-century hit The Underland. Starling disappeared over a century ago, but local citizen Opal is still obsessed with The Underland and the mansion that Starling left behind.

In Starling House, by Alix E. Harrow, Opal is a high school dropout and a cashier but wants much better for her brother Jasper. She jumps at it when she gets a chance to enter the Starling mansion. However, what Opal initially sees as a chance to make money for Jasper’s savings quickly becomes much more. Starling heir Arthur is having nightmares that are manifesting themselves in the house. As Opal goes deeper into the mansion, she realizes how tight a grip ghosts have on the town. She now must fight for the future of her town and her family.

Star Wars: Crimson Climb, E.K. Johnston, October 10

If you’ve seen Solo: A Star Wars Story, then you know that Han and Qi’ra were separated on Corellia while trying to escape. Crimson Climb, by E.K. Johnston, tells us how Qi’ra survived being left behind, only to join Crimson Dawn.

After Han escapes to freedom, Qi’ra is returned to the White Worms gang where she languishes away, simply trying to survive. After coming into contact with an operative from Crimson Dawn, she now sees a way out. She must now prove that she is worth the investment to this criminal organization to finally escape to a better life. But while success means freedom, failure means death.

E.K. Johnston is no novice with Star Wars. She penned the Queens series featuring Padme Amidala, which gave fans great insight into one of the most important characters in the Skywalker saga. Considering Johnston’s great work there, I can’t wait what she can do with Qi’ra’s background story, and this is definitely one of the best fantasy books arriving in October 2023.

Sword Catcher, Cassandra Clare, October 10

In Sword Catcher, by Cassandra Clare, Kel was stolen from the life he knew at a young age and forced to take on the role of body double for Prince Aurelian and be called the Sword Catcher. Kel has been raised next to the prince, and they are very close. Despite this, Kel knows he exists only to die for him. Lin is one of the Ashkar — a people who possess magic abilities. Lin, a doctor, sets out to help those in need.

Events of the novel bring Kel and Lin together, and they discover a vast conspiracy in Castellane. In Sword Catcher, Cassandra Clare asks: is gained knowledge worth the cost of betrayal? Kel and Lin must answer that question as they decide whether their new bond is strong enough to bring down a kingdom.

If you enjoy Sword Catcher, check out Clare’s excellent Shadowhunter Chronicles, a series of books that dive deep into a fantasy world.

The Art of Destiny, Wesley Chu, October 10

Imagine being the chosen one in a prophecy, only to have the prophecy prove to be wrong. What would life look like for that person after? In The Art of Destiny, Jian must adjust from being the chosen hero to being an ordinary young man in the world. Jian’s grandmaster Taishi is instructing him in her family’s ancient war art, renewing Jian’s hope for more in life. Like Jian, other characters in The Art of Destiny are also trying to find their own destinies in life.

As the follow-up to The Art of Prophecy, The Art of Destiny explores family, tradition, and faith. How do you break free from expectations and forge your own path? Wesley Chu weaves an excellent narrative that gives serious themes enough humor to be extremely engaging, making the book a natural choice for our list of the best fantasy books arriving in October 2023.

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus, Caitlin Schneiderhan, October 31

If you fell in love with Eddie Munson in Season 4 of Stranger Things, then this book is definitely for you. Set two years before Season 4, Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus details Eddie’s chance at making it big. All the staples of Stranger Things will be here for hardcore fans — you’ll definitely find ’80s music, Dungeons and Dragons, and nostalgia galore.

Eddie’s band, Corroded Coffin, has a chance to make it big. All he has to do is deliver a demo tape to former Hawkins, Indiana resident Paige, now a record producer in Los Angeles. Eddie’s biggest problem is that he doesn’t have the money to make that happen. He attempts to get out of Hawkins for good with an elaborate scheme that Stranger Things fans will enjoy.

Those are our picks for the best fantasy books releasing in October 2023. If you missed last month’s recommendations, here are our choices for the best fantasy books that released in September 2023.