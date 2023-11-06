The Best First Leader in Warcraft Rumble

After completing the first few tutorial levels in Warcraft Rumble you’ll be able to choose a leader to head up your forces, and here are our picks for the best starter hero to choose.

Which Starting Leader Should You Choose in Warcraft Rumble?

Each of the different leaders in Warcraft Rumble suits different playstyles better, so the actual best one for you may vary. However, some of the starting leaders in Warcraft Rumble are definitely more formidable than others and already part of the game’s meta. With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of our picks for the two best starting leaders in Warcraft Rumble: Rend Blackhand and Tirion Fordring.

Rend Blackhand Dominates the Skies

Rend Blackhand is one of the top choices for starting leaders in Warcraft Rumble. He’s an expensive unit to use but boy is he effective. Starting out flying atop his Dragon, Rend will be able to shoot down AOE fire to chunk down multiple enemy units. Rend will keep this up until his Dragon is taken out and he’s forced to enter the battle himself. Once dismounted, Rend will charge into battle, his damage isn’t super high, but he’s incredibly tanky.

His passive ability, Black the Skies, really lets him rack up flying units thanks to it lowering their cost by 1 gold. Unless the enemies have a ton of spear units, you can quickly overpower lanes with your air superiority. The flying units move so quickly that you can attack objectives easily before you opponent gets a proper chance to react. This is a big part of what makes Rend so powerful as a starting leader.

Tirion Fordring Is Warcraft Rumble’s Best Ground Leader

This powerful and badass Alliance leader is the other top contender for best starting leader in Warcraft Rumble. If Rend Blackhand rules the skies, Tirion Fordring rules the ground. As a unit, Tirion is massive and deals good damage while being able to soak it up as well. Thanks to his armor he takes half the incoming damage which is really nice. If that wasn’t enough though, he also heals units around him! A tank and a support all in one.

With his powerful healing ability, your opponents will have a tough time dealing with you and your units as you march at them up the lanes. Should Tirion actually start taking a fair bit of damage, his passive ability Divine Shield will kick in. At 30% HP he’ll gain a protective bubble that makes him immune to damage for 5 seconds. This allows Tirion a chance to recover and turn the tide of the fight. Pretty darn impressive I’d say and certainly an excellent starting leader choice.

Rend and Tirion are my top two starting leader picks in Warcraft Rumble. Rule the skies with Rend or the ground with Tirion. Either way, your opponents will be having a tough time coming up against you!

Warcraft Rumble is available now on mobile.