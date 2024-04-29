Last Pirate Promo Image
Image via Last EXE
Last Pirate Codes (April 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 08:36 am

Updated: April 29, 2024

Checked for the latest codes!

If you want to experience a true One-Piece-based adventure, Last Pirate might be your next favorite game! Buy a boat and start exploring dozens of islands filled with quests. This title will test your skills to the max, so level up fast with the latest Last Pirate codes.

All Last Pirate Codes List

Last Pirate Codes (Working)

  • SUKUNA: Use for 15 LP (New) (Required: level 300+)
  • PuddingBumby: Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+)
  • Trick or treat: Use for 50 Candy
  • UPDATEPART2: Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+)
  • HALLOWEEN: Use for 100 Candy
  • RESET: Use for a Stat Reset
  • lamokukung03: Use for 25k Beli
  • WHENUPDATE: Use for a Stat Reset
  • UPDATE!!: Use for a Stat Reset
  • SorryForShutdown: Use for a Stat Reset
  • SorryForDelayUpdate: Use for a Stat Reset
  • CANDY: Use for 200 Candy
  • EVENT!: Use for 20k Beli
  • N5Animation: Use for a Stat Reset
  • TORIREVAMP: Use for a Stat Reset

Last Pirate Codes (Expired)

  • UPDATE3
  • MIUMA
  • SEAFOUR
  • LPLOVER
  • 10MVisits
  • BigUpdate
  • Greed
  • OPZTV
  • Odyssey
  • OatCasterCh
  • Code
  • Dream
  • bleak
  • CarinaCaxtez
  • snowman
  • Ruriair
  • NEOGAMING
  • Bisento
  • PixelJoe
  • WHITEKUNG
  • Yoru
  • N4Animation
  • Cathunt
  • Bleak_fat
  • Update!
  • Saber
  • iSEN
  • FixBug
  • KINGNONKD
  • 100KFAV
  • 3MVisits
  • 111KFAV
  • Vezxter
  • 5Chiba
  • UPDATE2
  • Bisentov2
  • Checkmate
  • JZ GAMMING
  • FreeGem
  • 10KVisit
  • Event
  • SmolEsan
  • KongPoop
  • MAOKUMA
  • Juan
  • Chxmei
  • 25KVisit
  • ImportantShutdown
  • NEOGAMING
  • DIW_TW
  • Snappy
  • Rosaki
  • XIEXIE
  • TECHO
  • HxW
  • Katana
  • UPDATE!!
  • Stranger
  • NewWorld

How to Redeem Codes in Last Pirate

Redeeming Last Pirate codes is quite straightforward. Follow our instructions below to grab freebies right away:

How to redeem codes in Last Pirate
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Last Pirate on Roblox.
  2. Click the CODE tab in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards!

If you want to play other popular Roblox games with freebies, make sure to visit our lists of Eternal Piece codes and Legacy Piece codes here on The Escapist!

