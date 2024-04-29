Last Pirate Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024 Checked for the latest codes!

If you want to experience a true One-Piece-based adventure, Last Pirate might be your next favorite game! Buy a boat and start exploring dozens of islands filled with quests. This title will test your skills to the max, so level up fast with the latest Last Pirate codes.

All Last Pirate Codes List

Last Pirate Codes (Working)

SUKUNA : Use for 15 LP (New) (Required: level 300+)

: Use for 15 LP (Required: level 300+) PuddingBumby : Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+)

: Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+) Trick or treat: Use for 50 Candy

Use for 50 Candy UPDATEPART2 : Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+)

: Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+) HALLOWEEN : Use for 100 Candy

: Use for 100 Candy RESET : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset lamokukung03 : Use for 25k Beli

: Use for 25k Beli WHENUPDATE : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset UPDATE!! : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset SorryForShutdown : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset SorryForDelayUpdate : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset CANDY : Use for 200 Candy

: Use for 200 Candy EVENT! : Use for 20k Beli

: Use for 20k Beli N5Animation : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset TORIREVAMP: Use for a Stat Reset

Last Pirate Codes (Expired)

UPDATE3

MIUMA

SEAFOUR

LPLOVER

10MVisits

BigUpdate

Greed

OPZTV

Odyssey

OatCasterCh

Code

Dream

bleak

CarinaCaxtez

snowman

Ruriair

NEOGAMING

Bisento

PixelJoe

WHITEKUNG

Yoru

N4Animation

Cathunt

Bleak_fat

Update!

Saber

iSEN

FixBug

KINGNONKD

100KFAV

3MVisits

111KFAV

Vezxter

5Chiba

UPDATE2

Bisentov2

Checkmate

JZ GAMMING

FreeGem

10KVisit

Event

SmolEsan

KongPoop

MAOKUMA

Juan

Chxmei

25KVisit

ImportantShutdown

NEOGAMING

DIW_TW

Snappy

Rosaki

XIEXIE

TECHO

HxW

Katana

UPDATE!!

Stranger

NewWorld

How to Redeem Codes in Last Pirate

Redeeming Last Pirate codes is quite straightforward. Follow our instructions below to grab freebies right away:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Last Pirate on Roblox. Click the CODE tab in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards!

