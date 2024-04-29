Last Pirate Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024
Checked for the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
If you want to experience a true One-Piece-based adventure, Last Pirate might be your next favorite game! Buy a boat and start exploring dozens of islands filled with quests. This title will test your skills to the max, so level up fast with the latest Last Pirate codes.
All Last Pirate Codes List
Last Pirate Codes (Working)
- SUKUNA: Use for 15 LP (New) (Required: level 300+)
- PuddingBumby: Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+)
- Trick or treat: Use for 50 Candy
- UPDATEPART2: Use for 5 LP (Required: level 300+)
- HALLOWEEN: Use for 100 Candy
- RESET: Use for a Stat Reset
- lamokukung03: Use for 25k Beli
- WHENUPDATE: Use for a Stat Reset
- UPDATE!!: Use for a Stat Reset
- SorryForShutdown: Use for a Stat Reset
- SorryForDelayUpdate: Use for a Stat Reset
- CANDY: Use for 200 Candy
- EVENT!: Use for 20k Beli
- N5Animation: Use for a Stat Reset
- TORIREVAMP: Use for a Stat Reset
Last Pirate Codes (Expired)
- UPDATE3
- MIUMA
- SEAFOUR
- LPLOVER
- 10MVisits
- BigUpdate
- Greed
- OPZTV
- Odyssey
- OatCasterCh
- Code
- Dream
- bleak
- CarinaCaxtez
- snowman
- Ruriair
- NEOGAMING
- Bisento
- PixelJoe
- WHITEKUNG
- Yoru
- N4Animation
- Cathunt
- Bleak_fat
- Update!
- Saber
- iSEN
- FixBug
- KINGNONKD
- 100KFAV
- 3MVisits
- 111KFAV
- Vezxter
- 5Chiba
- UPDATE2
- Bisentov2
- Checkmate
- JZ GAMMING
- FreeGem
- 10KVisit
- Event
- SmolEsan
- KongPoop
- MAOKUMA
- Juan
- Chxmei
- 25KVisit
- ImportantShutdown
- NEOGAMING
- DIW_TW
- Snappy
- Rosaki
- XIEXIE
- TECHO
- HxW
- Katana
- UPDATE!!
- Stranger
- NewWorld
Related: Demon Piece Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Last Pirate
Redeeming Last Pirate codes is quite straightforward. Follow our instructions below to grab freebies right away:
- Launch Last Pirate on Roblox.
- Click the CODE tab in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Insert a code from our list into the pop-up text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards!
If you want to play other popular Roblox games with freebies, make sure to visit our lists of Eternal Piece codes and Legacy Piece codes here on The Escapist!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more