Best Fused Weapons in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

Even if you have the best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, if you aren’t using the Fuse ability on them to increase their attack power even further, you’re doing it wrong. You’ll get tons of potentially fusible items as you play the game — and a slightly smaller number of viable weapons — and we’ll be talking about the best and most efficient choices for fused weapons in this Tears of the Kingdom (TotK) guide.

The Best Weapon Fusions in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

For the purposes of this guide, I won’t be discussing much about early or midgame fusions, though there are some incredibly effective options regardless of where you are in a playthrough (and no, not just Bomb Flowers, though they are awesome). I’ve organized the list in order of both attack power and usefulness, with attack power favored.

1. Fierce Deity Sword and Biggoron’s Sword with White or Golden-Maned Lynel Saber Horns

Lynels are one of the ultimate world-boss enemies in all of Tears of the Kingdom, and taking down White or Gold-Maned ones comes with a suitable reward: a Fuse material with the highest overall attack boost in the game. While they lack any elemental effects, their raw damage output is unquestioned. Both the Fierce Deity and Biggoron’s Sword follow a similar philosophy: damage without frills. Combine them to annihilate enemies.

2. Savage Lynel Bow and Bomb Flowers

While Bomb Flowers don’t add much raw damage to an arrow, they do explode, (Yes, I know that’s redundant.) and when you combine them with the Savage Lynel Bow that adds 32 Attack and shoots three arrows for the price of one, there’s almost nothing that won’t see its health quickly chunked into nothingness. I find this combination especially good against the Gloom Hands, with the whole group going down in just a couple of volleys.

3. Royal and Royal Knight Swords and Spears and Elemental Gleeok Horns

On their own, Royal and Royal Knight Swords and Spears do good damage, but their main strength is their speed. Plus, with a sword, you can have a shield and spears add reach. Fuse elemental Gleeok horns to either weapon type, however, and suddenly not only do they do solid damage, but they inflict Shock, Burn, or Freeze — disarming, applying damage over time, or… freezing the enemy for free. These effects aren’t as pronounced on bosses, but for dealing with their rank and file, there are few better choices, making it one of the best choices for fused weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

4. Gloom Weapons and Almost Any High-Damage Fuse Material

There aren’t many weapons in Tears of the Kingdom with higher base damage than the Gloom weapons you get for defeating the various Phantom Ganon enemies. I’ve rated them lower because, true to their name, they’ll apply the Gloom debuff every few attacks you land with them, robbing you of one heart at a time until you have none left. This issue is somewhat alleviated on the surface of Hyrule where the debuff can be easily removed, but in the Depths, it can quickly become overwhelming.

5. Royal or Royal Guard’s Bow and Elemental Chuchu Jellies

No, the damage here is not going to break any records, but hitting most element-based enemies with their weakness will instantly kill them (for rank and file mobs), immediately stun them (elemental Talus bosses), or take off that particular Gleeok head. Not bad for a one-damage item that’s usable with any bow (but that we’re using with the best single-shot bows in the game) and easy to acquire.

There are dozens of additional combinations to use, and you can take damage values into the stratosphere by stacking different buffs together. But for sheer output and utility, the options on this list are top-tier when it comes to best fused weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

