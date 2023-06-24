Where to Get Another Hylian Shield If It Breaks in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Hylian Shield is, bar none, the best overall shield in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, like every piece of equipment in the game, it has durability, and if you let it be abused too much, it will break. However, there is a guaranteed way to get it back, though don’t expect it to be cheap or easy. If you want to get another Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK), you’ll need not only a small hoard of rupees but to complete one of the game’s longer quest chains — here’s how to do it and where.

How to Get Another Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

In the event your Hylian Shield breaks, it is possible to get another one, and indeed as many as you like. However, you’ll need to complete more than a few steps to do so:

Go to Hateno Village. Speak with Cece in the armor shop, which will start the “Team Cece or Team Reede?” Quest. You’ll need to give Hylian Shrooms to eight villagers. You’ll also hear from her sister about how she’s been sneaking out at night, and finding out what that is is part of the “Cece’s Secret” quest. When she leaves the shop at about 10:00 p.m., follow her to the nearby locked tower and crawl through the window near its top to learn what Cece’s been hiding. Next, speak to Reede at his residence to start the A New Signature Food quest, which requires you to go to the lake near town, collect the message in a bottle in the middle of the lake, give it to Koyin at the dock near shore, and then visit her at her cheese shop. Head back to Reede with news about the cheese. Speak to Reede’s wife about his secret to start the appropriately titled “Reede’s Secret” quest, then go underneath Hateno via one of the village’s wells and ascend into his locked shack to learn what he’s been hiding. Once both secret quests are complete, finish “The Mayoral Election” as normal, but this time, the cutscene will be different and Cece and Reede will bury the hatchet.

After you complete the Mayoral Election quest, Cece will give you her over-the-top hat and open her private collection. Said collection includes many of the hidden armor sets in the game and the Hylian Shield, available for purchase (provided you don’t have one in your inventory) for 3,000 rupees.

For the rest of your playthrough, whenever your Hylian Shield breaks, you can return to Cece and buy another one. The price will never increase, but nor will it decrease — so be prepared to spend a pretty penny for a replacement. That is everything you need to know about where and how to get another Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK) if your current one breaks.

For more about the game, listen to Yahtzee explains why Tears of the Kingdom reviews don’t really matter in the end.