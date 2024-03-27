Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Gallagher Teams in Honkai Star Rail

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 06:16 pm
honkai star rail gallagher

The best Gallagher teams in Honkai Star Rail will allow you to get the most out of this amazing four-star Abundance healer and enjoy the little bit of damage he does. If you want to make sure this stubble-ridden dude is at his best, here’s how to do it.

Recommended Videos

Best Gallagher Teams in Honkai Star Rail

As an excellent healer, Gallagher can go on any team you want. If you need a healer in a team, and generally speaking, you will, then Gallagher can take that role and offer both debuffs for the opposing team and a chance to break their weaknesses, providing they don’t like fire. His being an all-rounder is great news because having more four-star healers is always good, especially as Gallagher is another unit that straddles a couple of different paths.

However, if you want to use him where he’s at his best, then you’ll want to lean into teammates who can either enhance what he does or make full use of his unique kit. If you’re looking to specifically break weaknesses, Ruan Mei is an excellent support to pair him with. Not only does she improve brake efficiency, but she doles out buffs to other characters like they’re going off later that day, and she needs to get rid of them, or she’ll lose her job.

ruan mei honkai

In terms of damage dealers, his ability to inflict debuffs means that he really synergizes well with two specific dealers. The first of these is one that you’ll likely already have because he was completely free. Dr Ratio is an Imaginary Hunt character who can dish out big single-target damage using his follow-up attacks. However, he gets to use more follow-up attacks if enemies are debuffed, making Gallagher an incredible support unit for him.

The other unit is another brand-new entry into Honkai Star Rail, at least at the time of writing this, and that’s Acheron. Acheron is a Nihility DPS unit who not only puts out debuffs, but also does extra damage based on those debuffs. Not only that, but every debuff inflicted helps her charge her ultimate skill, meaning that Gallagher helps her deal more damage and charges up her ultimate more often, which means even more damage on top of all the extra damage. Basically, Gallagher is an excellent character, and he’ll serve you well if you decide to build him.

Post Tag:
Honkai Star Rail
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokemon Sleep Research Community: How to Add Friends and Get Bonus Candy
Image of Snorlax sleeping in a field with the Pokemon Sleep logo and Research Community icon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Sleep Research Community: How to Add Friends and Get Bonus Candy
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley
Racoon Big Tree Stump Quest Stardew Valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mewtwo Weakness
mewtwo shadow raids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mewtwo Weakness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon Sleep Research Community: How to Add Friends and Get Bonus Candy
Image of Snorlax sleeping in a field with the Pokemon Sleep logo and Research Community icon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Sleep Research Community: How to Add Friends and Get Bonus Candy
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley
Racoon Big Tree Stump Quest Stardew Valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mewtwo Weakness
mewtwo shadow raids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mewtwo Weakness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 27, 2024
Author
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.