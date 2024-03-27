The best Gallagher teams in Honkai Star Rail will allow you to get the most out of this amazing four-star Abundance healer and enjoy the little bit of damage he does. If you want to make sure this stubble-ridden dude is at his best, here’s how to do it.

Best Gallagher Teams in Honkai Star Rail

As an excellent healer, Gallagher can go on any team you want. If you need a healer in a team, and generally speaking, you will, then Gallagher can take that role and offer both debuffs for the opposing team and a chance to break their weaknesses, providing they don’t like fire. His being an all-rounder is great news because having more four-star healers is always good, especially as Gallagher is another unit that straddles a couple of different paths.

However, if you want to use him where he’s at his best, then you’ll want to lean into teammates who can either enhance what he does or make full use of his unique kit. If you’re looking to specifically break weaknesses, Ruan Mei is an excellent support to pair him with. Not only does she improve brake efficiency, but she doles out buffs to other characters like they’re going off later that day, and she needs to get rid of them, or she’ll lose her job.

In terms of damage dealers, his ability to inflict debuffs means that he really synergizes well with two specific dealers. The first of these is one that you’ll likely already have because he was completely free. Dr Ratio is an Imaginary Hunt character who can dish out big single-target damage using his follow-up attacks. However, he gets to use more follow-up attacks if enemies are debuffed, making Gallagher an incredible support unit for him.

The other unit is another brand-new entry into Honkai Star Rail, at least at the time of writing this, and that’s Acheron. Acheron is a Nihility DPS unit who not only puts out debuffs, but also does extra damage based on those debuffs. Not only that, but every debuff inflicted helps her charge her ultimate skill, meaning that Gallagher helps her deal more damage and charges up her ultimate more often, which means even more damage on top of all the extra damage. Basically, Gallagher is an excellent character, and he’ll serve you well if you decide to build him.

