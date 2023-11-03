Best Horror Books Coming in November 2023

Spooky Season might be over, but the scares sure aren’t. If you’re looking for more terrifying activities this November, Black Friday is right around the corner. But if you’re more sane than that, the best horror books of November will keep the chills alive.

The Between, Ryan Leslie, November 7

A delicious mix of horror and science fiction, The Between tells the story of Paul Prentice and his friend Jay. When Paul finds a mysterious door buried in his yard, Jay nudges him to explore what’s beyond it. What they find is something no one could have expected.

Paul and Jay are dropped into a world that resembles early-80’s video game The Between. As they are forced to take on roles from the game, the childhood friends must keep themselves from becoming each other’s biggest enemy.

It’ll Last Longer, Nicole Mello, November 12

Poetry can be one of the best ways to explore the darkness inside of us. It’ll Last Longer does just that, as Nicole Mello presents a collection of poems that take a look at “the animal that lives inside all of us.” To accomplish this, she has worked to strip away the walls and shields people put up to get to what we are at our very core.

Mister Lullaby, J.H. Markert, November 21

The town of Harrod’s Reach was built around an old train tunnel that’s seen its share of tragedy. The latest incident involves 7-year-old Sully Dupree. When Sully is hurt in the tunnel and hospitalized with a coma, the townspeople are determined to seal the tunnel once and for all. Then, two dead bodies are found at the entrance, each with mysterious calling cards.

Sully wakes up for just long enough to reveal an incredible secret to his brother. Sully’s mind, along with those of many other coma patients, is imprisoned in Lalaland. The tunnel is the key. It’s a portal to Lalaland, and the coma patients are fighting to keep an unspeakable evil from coming to our world. Can Mister Lullaby be stopped before he comes to the waking world?

The Fiction Writer, Jillian Cantor, November 28

Author Olivia Fitzgerald is going through a difficult time. Her latest novel is a bust, and her relationship is falling apart. She’s desperate for a break, so when her agent calls with a ghostwriting opportunity, Olivia jumps at the chance to shake things up. Little does she know, she’s getting a lot more than she thinks.

The Fiction Writer is definitely more thriller than horror. However, the gothic elements that emerge in the second half of the book will give readers some chills. At the home of a reclusive billionaire, Olivia unravels one secret after another about his family, resulting in danger for Olivia.