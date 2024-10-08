10 Best Laptop Deals From Amazon’s October Prime Day (2024)

Whether you’re watching Netflix or want to game from the comfort of your couch, a solid laptop is a must for many of us these days. If you’re looking to replace your current setup, these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals can help you save some cash.

Best October Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

No matter what you’re in the market for this October, we’ve tried to find an Amazon Big Deal Days to suit your budget and needs. From gaming laptops to all-around multitasking machines, these are the October Prime Day laptop deals that caught our attention.

Image via ASUS

Best For: The Tablet-Lover Who Wants to Rock a Keyboard

This convertible laptop flips around for a tablet-like touchscreen experience when you want to read an ebook or hit up a mobile game. It’s a Chromebook, meaning it’s perfect for someone who loves the Chrome OS. While not the most powerful or biggest storage, this is a great option for someone who more or less wants a solid tablet but also wants to type on a keyboard. It’s 18% off during Prime Big Deal Days.

Image via HP

Best For: The Touchscreen Devotee – Who Never Deletes Anything

The way I see it, this laptop has two major things going for it – touchscreen capability and 32GB RAM with 1.1TB of storage. Basically, if you’re looking for a computer that has plenty of storage but also lets you poke it like it’s your iPad, this HP model will do just fine. Oh, and it comes with an annual Office 365 license. This HP isn’t the biggest Prime Day deal, but it’s still 17% off the usual price tag.

Image via Acer

Best For: Smooth Sailing in The Sims 4

This less pumped-up version of our top gaming laptop deal today is great for casual gamers looking to run a few cozy games really well. It’s got a solid graphics card but not as much disk space as some power players. If you mainly want to run something like The Sims 4 really well, now’s a great time to get this rig for 17% off.

Image via Lenovo

Best For: The Slightly Scattered Creative

This Lenovo IdeaPad has all the RAM you need to do a million things at once. Whether you’re a freelancer juggling gigs or just someone with a penchant for multiple tabs, this is a relatively solid budget option for doing all the things without that “is my computer going to explode” feeling. It also has an HD display for when you want to take a break and watch some Netflix.

Image via HP

Best For: Students on a Budget

This laptop might not pack the biggest punch in graphics or storage, but it comes with a free year of Microsoft 365 – perfect for a student (or freelance writer) on a budget. It also happens to be pink, so you can live your best Elle Woods dreams. This lightweight laptop is 23% off for Prime Big Deal days.

Image via Lenovo

Best For: The Chronic Multi-tasker

This V15 Laptop has a solid processor and plenty of memory, great for the multitaskers among us who want to run a productivity game like Spirit City: Lofi Sessions and also open way too many Google Chrome tabs. Not that I’d know anything about those kinds of work-from-home habits, obviously.

Image via ACEMAGIC

Best For: Netflix on the Go

This laptop boasts a large screen and long-lasting power, making it perfect for carting to your favorite spot for a cozy movie night. It’s got a solid amount of disk space, letting you multitask without your laptop overheating. At a whopping 60% off, it’s one of the better Prime Deals Day discounts on offer this October.

Image via AOC

Best For: The Gamer With All The Accessories

This 16.1-inch gaming laptop has a high-performance Ryzen 7 5700U processor and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a backlit keyboard for late-night gaming sessions and boats a wide array of ports from USB, HDMI, and USB-C, not to mention a headphone jack and TF card slot. If you like to really gear up with a headset, USB controller, and more, this laptop has you covered. It’s an impressive 63% off this Prime Day.

Image via Acer

Best For: Multi-Game Storage Space

The Acer Nitro V comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Processor. It also has plenty of hard drive space to keep your Steam library downloaded so you can pivot between your go-to games. The 16″ screen is a solid size for seeing those details without making it unwieldy to cart to your gaming couch cave. It’s 22% off for Prime Day this October, bringing the price point below $1,000.

Image via Apple

Best For: Apple Lovers on a Budget

This is an older model of the MacBook Air that still packs plenty of high-tech features while allowing for excellent Prime Day sales like this one. It has 8GB of RAM and a built-in HD camera – great for work-from-home or student use. It’s 20% off for Prime Big Deal Days.

