Elon Musk may have a reputation as a tech genius, and he’s not short on billions, having enough to plunge into the rapidly diminishing Twitter, aka X. But some absolute nonsense has come out of his mouth. Here are the eight most stupid Elon Musk quotes of the year.

1. Elon Musk Offers to Impregnate Taylor Swift

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

No, you read that right. Elon Musk literally tweeted that he wanted to have a child with Taylor Swift. As “think before you tweet” moments go, it’s a doozy, and unsurprisingly, the responses were savage. There were also a few horrible AI-created images of the pair together, but thankfully, those responses were in the minority.

Replies included, “Found a way to sexually harass people who aren’t your employees,” “Swift faces impossible choice over who fathers first child”, and “This is why everyone leaves you Elon.”

2. Tesla’s Optimus Robot Will ‘Sort Of’ Babysit Your Kids

“It can be your companion, it can be at your house, it can sort of babysit your kids. It can teach them, great teacher.“

Musk raised a few eyebrows at the 2024 Tesla shareholders meeting when he uttered this memorable quote. Tesla’s Optimus robots can babysit your kids. How? They might feed them into a garbage disposal, or they might not. But what really underlined the stupidity/sheer optimism of this quote was the reveal that Tesla’s beer-serving Optimus robot was, seemingly, remote-controlled by a human.

3. Only Donald Trump Can Take Us to Mars

“We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins.”

The US election has been and gone and Musk, who’s since got a foot in the door with Donald Trump’s upcoming government, absolutely had opinions on why Trump should win. But one of the oddest was when he tweeted, “We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins.”

Musk’s gripe was that regulation would crush efforts to do, well, anything. Given Tesla’s auto-safety record, I’m not convinced giving him free rein to churn out Mars-bound passenger rockets is a good idea.

4. Single-Word Responses

“Hmm,” “Interesting,” and “Indeed.”

This isn’t a specific quote, but Elon has kept up his baffling habit of responding to tweets with largely meaningless single-word responses. Granted, “indeed” could be taken as an endorsement, but “Hmm” and “Interesting” are so bizarrely noncommittal.

5. Woke AI Will Murder Us All

“AI would be very dangerous if powerful, but trained to lie to be politically correct. Imagine if instead of merely rendering forced “diverse” images, it decided to make that true in reality, potentially killing millions of people to achieve diversity goals.”

What’s the greatest threat to mankind? Climate change? Another global pandemic? A massive asteroid? Going by this Elon Musk tweet, it’s politically correct Terminators, unleashed by a “woke” AI to “achieve diversity goals.”

6. Musk Complains No One Is Trying to Kill Joe Biden/Kamala Harris

“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”

In response to an inquiry as to why someone would attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, Musk openly grumbled that no one had taken similar shots at Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, with a “thinking” emoji. His original tweet was deleted, and his response was a typical non-apology.

“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” Musk tweeted (via Variety).

7. Picking a Fight With Green Day

“Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.”

Green Day updated the lyrics of “American Idiot” to take a pop at the MAGA movement, of which Trump is seen as the figurehead, and Elon wasn’t happy. A lot of people weren’t happy, though it shouldn’t have been a huge surprise. As one Twitter / X user put it, “People being pissed about Green Day’s American Idiot MAGA statement as if they weren’t doing this on live tv back in 2016.”

8. Elon Thinks You Should Be Terrified of Not Having Kids

“Instead of teaching fear of pregnancy, we should teach fear of childlessness.”

Not planning on having kids? Then you’re awful and you should feel awful, according to Elon Musk, who suggested: “.. we should teach fear of childlessness.” Is he entirely unconcerned about population growth or just afraid there won’t be enough people to like his tweets on X?

And those are the most stupid Elon Musk quotes of the year. Let’s see what leaves his mouth in 2025.

