Best Light Class Build in The Finals

The Finals has had a strong launch. Thousands of players have been gunning down their opponents and cashing out with the most money at the end of the match. If you want to gain the edge in The Finals then you’ll need a good build for your class of choice. Here we’ll be going over the best setup to use with the Light class.

Best Light Class Setup in The Finals

Light class builds in The Finals are small and speedy. They have high damage weapons and excel at sprinting around, adapting positions, and making use of their unique kits to outplay enemies. The Light Class is incredibly fun to play but it does have a major drawback. They are incredibly squishy so you risk dying very quickly playing this class. You need to play the class smart and have a good loadout.

Best Light Class Weapon in The Finals

The Light class has some really strong weapons but you really can’t go wrong with the XP-54 SMG. It has good range capability, one of the best time-to-kill metrics in the game, and a really clean scope to make it easier to lock on to enemies. The shotgun is the other top contender but it requires you to get into melee range and because Light is a squishy class this significantly increases your chances of getting a kill and then dying right after. The XP-54 has enough range and fire rate to potentially take out a whole squad if you play smart and make use of your gadgets with it.

Best Light Class Gadgets in The Finals

The Glitch Grenade is a must-have in your Light build. There are so many Heavy class players right now and most of them take various shields. The Glitch Grenade really helps you and your team deal with those pesky shields. It’s also very useful for taking out turrets and stopping healing beams.

Next you’ll want to make use of the Stun Gun as your second gadget. The Stun Gun was recently buffed and has a better range now. It’s now entirely busted and you can pull off some plays that completely change the course of a gunfight. When you hit an enemy with your Stun Gun, it can limit their movement and take away their ability to ADS. This means if you can hit an enemy with a Stun Gun at the start of a gunfight, you’ll almost certainly win that battle.

Most players don’t know this but the Stun Gun has another huge benefit. If an enemy is busy trying to steal cash out at a vault, one blast of the Stun Gun will completely cancel their steal progress. That is a huge plus because it can be really tough to gun down a Heavy player in time when they’re stealing your vault.

The next gadget we’ll be using for the Light build is the trusty Frag Grenade. With such highly destructive terrain and many beefy Heavy players running around it’s always good to have an explosive option. You can blow up the floor beneath a vault to drop it down and make it easier to access or interrupt enemies trying to steal it.

The last gadget that you should have in your Light build is the Cloaking Device. To me this is one of the most powerful parts of the entire Light class. Its good invisibility does actually make you really tough to pick out when running around. It’ll help you get the drop on enemies to easily pick up some kills.

It’ll also get you a ton of value when defending, especially in combination with the rest of this build. When you’re cashing out and someone is trying to steal, simply pop your Cloaking Device and run up and Stun Gun them to stop them dead in their tracks. The amount of games this one little combo has won for me is pretty wild.

That’s the best Light build to use in The Finals. With this setup you’re sure to have a ton more success. Watch your win rate improve drastically while using this build.