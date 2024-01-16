Best Mods for Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is brilliant. With beautiful graphics and a compelling storyline and gameplay, Rockstar knocked it out of the park. However, the mod community has created some amazing mods to take Red Dead Redemption 2 up a notch. Here are some of the best mods for the game.

Recommended Videos

Best Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is already amazing, there are a whole bunch of very talented people making cool mods that can make it even more fun to play. If you’d like to add some extra flavor to a new playthrough, you should definitely consider installing some of these amazing mods!

1 – Smoak’s Mega Arsenal

Smoak’s Mega Arsenal adds over 150 different weapon variations to the game. Each and every one of these weapons has unique characteristics and design elements to help them stand out from the game’s default weaponry. You’ll be the talk of the riding in with these shinies strapped all over you! From knives to revolvers, volcanic pistols, and sawed-off shotguns, there is a ton of new, cool-looking weapons to purchase throughout the game. I loved having the massive array of choice in weaponry, and, dangnabbit, do they look great!

2 – QuickDraw Mod

The QuickDraw mod is exactly what you think it is, adding the ability to quickdraw and start gunning down enemies as soon as the tumbleweed passes by. This mod lets you shoot from the holster, which is a super simple change that makes a world of difference in the Wild West setting. Being able to walk up to an enemy group and take the first one out in the blink of eye feels just feels so satisfying. It’s a really good, simple mod that makes a perfect addition to RDR2.

Related: Why Red Dead Redemption 2’s Epilogue Was Necessary

3 – Instant Travel Patch Mod

There is a lot of traveling around by horse in Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s good fun most of the time, and you get to take in the amazing scenery. Sometimes, though, there are missions with a fair bit of backtracking or repeated travel, which can get old quickly. Instant Travel Patch uses a clever tweak with the cinematic camera to let you fast travel to a location you mark on the map. Even if you just use it sometimes, it can be a really nice option for those more tedious or long traveling missions.

4 – Collyrium Redone – Visual and Weather Overhaul Mod

Now this is one impressive visual mod. Red Dead Redemption 2 still has incredible graphics to marvel over, but it’s been out for a good long while now and there’s always room for improvement. Collyrium Redone changes the time cycles for a much more realistic day and night cycle. This comes with updated lighting for all times of day, denser fog, better god rays, and even harsher wind effects. You’ll notice in particular with the updated weather particles just how impressive RDR2 can look with just a few tweaks to these systems. With this visual mod installed, you’ll really notice the difference in graphical quality, especially during weather like storms or in the towns at nighttime.

Related: Red Dead Redemption 2’s Campfire Parties Push the Medium Forward

5 – Bank Robberies Mod

One aspect of Wild West life that seems to be missing from Red Dead Redemption 2 is a good old fashion bank robbery option. With the Bank Robberies mod you’ll be able to rock up to the Valentine, Rhodes, or Saint Denis banks and hold up the tellers at gun point to force them to hand over the loot. Having the ability to rob banks feels right at home in RDR2 and adds a chaotic new way to make some money!

Those are the best mods worth trying out in Red Dead Redemption 2. Whether you’ve just picked up the game in sale to try for the first time or you’re doing another playthrough, these mods make things a whole lot more interesting!