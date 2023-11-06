With the character coming to Marvel Snap, here’s what you need to know about how Ms. Marvel works in the game, the best decks with her in them, counters for her, and if she’s worth buying the “Higher, Further, Faster” season pass for.

How Does Ms. Marvel Work in Marvel Snap?

Ms. Marvel is, and this isn’t hyperbole, one of the most complicated and interesting cards in Marvel Snap history, requiring a significant amount of deck building consideration. With 4-Energy and 5-Power, her ability reads: “Ongoing: Adjacent locations where your cards have unique Costs have +5 Power.”

Let’s take a look at how this works:

If you place Ms. Marvel in the middle location, and have cards in the left and right locations that do not share the same cost (for example, a 2-Cost Elsa Bloodstone, a 3-Cost Werewolf by Night, and a 4-Cost Shang-chi), Ms. Marvel will give those locations +5 power, effectively making her a conditional 15 power card.

There’s a couple things to keep in mind while playing with or against Ms. Marvel in Marvel Snap:

Like Mister Fantastic, if she isn’t in the middle location she will only buff up one other nearby location. However, a 4-Cost, 10-Power card is still pretty good. A 4-Cost, 15-Power card is absolutely absurd.

The cost of cards in the location Ms. Marvel is in does not matter.

Locations with no cards in them will not receive her buff, meaning she cannot reach into Death’s Domain or other unplayable locations the same way Doctor Doom can. Therefore, she’s very susceptible to unfavorable locations.

The cost of cards are determined by their base cost. If you play Stature discounted to 1-Cost, she effectively turns back into a 5-Cost card once on the board. Ms. Marvel will thus register her as a 5-Cost card. Zabu, Sera, and other cost-decreasing cards work the same. This is the same for cards that have their cost increased by Dream Dimension, Iceman, and so on.

Best Ms. Marvel Decks in Marvel Snap

With these intricacies out of the way, here are some of the best decks using Ms. Marvel in Marvel Snap. As a caveat, with such strict requirements to make work, it’s difficult to predict what decks Ms. Marvel might work well with. However, recent buffs to the card Spectrum in Marvel Snap lay the foundation for one of the best Ongoing decks with Ms. Marvel.

Image generated using Marvel Snap Zone.

Ant-Man

Goose

Luke Cage

Armor

Lizard

Electro

Cosmo

Ms. Marvel

Professor X

Onslaught

Spectrum

Orka

The goal with this deck is to spread out effective Ongoing cards, particularly Professor X, before dropping Orka or Spectrum on turn 6 to win the game. Better yet, if you manage to draw Electro, both Orka and Spectrum. Ms. Marvel adds significant reach if placed in the middle location, but even if she isn’t she provides a Klaw-like effect that can go either left or right. She also receives Spectrum’s buff. As we don’t need Klaw for similar reach, Onslaught buffing up Ms. Marvel’s effect to +10 in both lanes can definitely steal wins.

It’s important to remember that with so many 2-Cost cards, they can’t be placed together if you wish to utilize Ms. Marvel’s effect in that lane. However, as this deck usually only plays one or two 2-Cost cards out before ramping into bigger cards, this shouldn’t pose much of a problem. Furthermore, Orka usually wants to be played all alone, bringing the lane he’s placed up to 21 Power with Ms. Marvel hanging out nearby.

If you’re looking for a more interesting deck to slot Ms. Marvel into in Marvel Snap, she surprisingly fits into the often overlooked Cerebro 5 deck quite well, which looks to buff up 5-Power cards with Cerebro, as the cards in this deck are typically different costs.

Image generated using Marvel Snap Zone.

Titania

Luke Cage

Medusa

Lizard

Cerebro

Polaris

Spider-Man

Wave

Enchantress

Ms. Marvel

Stegron

Doctor Doom

While this may look like a complicated list to play, it’s actually quite a simple deck: play out your multiple 2- and 3-Cost cards (including Cerebro) into separate lanes or in the middle lane if you play two cards of the same cost. Drop Ms. Marvel in the middle lane to buff up the other two, and then drop Doctor Doom on turn 6 to spread out even more Cerebro buffed power. Stegron is a great and surprising addition to this deck, as few people expect to have their card swatted into another lane.

Ms. Marvel Counters in Marvel Snap

There’s good news for those of you worried that Ms. Marvel might be a problem: other than strict deck building requirements, she also has quite a lot of counters, chief among them Enchantress and Rogue. Cards such as Magneto, Spider-Man, Stegron, and Juggernaut can ruin Ms. Marvel’s day by shifting same-cost cards into lanes with each other, or moving her out of the middle lane. Furthermore, anything that adds cards to the other side of the board, such as Debrii, Green Goblin, or Hobgoblin, can negate her effect.

If you’re worried about Ms. Marvel when the new season launches, consider playing a junk deck, a move deck, or teching in an anti-Ongoing card or two.

Is Ms. Marvel Worth Buying November’s Season Pass For?

With so many counters, Ms. Marvel has an uphill battle if she’s going to become a staple Marvel Snap card. If you’re looking to buy the “Higher, Further, Faster” premium season pass just for her, it’s likely not worth it; however, you’ll also get 300 more credits and 900 extra gold above the Free tier if you do. As always, Marvel Snap’s season passes are the best real-world money to in-game value you can get, so do with that information what you will. That said, Ms. Marvel has an incredible effect that will only get better as more cards are added to Marvel Snap.

