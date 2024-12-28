While Sony may not have had as many first party games released as in previous years, that isn’t to say that there weren’t some excellent new games released for PS5. Here are the best PS5 games of 2024.

Recommended Videos

If a game was released on the PS5 during 2024, then it qualifies for this list, but we’re going to put a particular focus on console-exclusive games. To qualify for this list, the game had to be a PS5 console exclusive and not appear on any Nintendo or Microsoft system at any point this year. A game will not be excluded if it also released on PC because of how vastly different the PC ecosystem is. In the end we will have five titles that made people happy to celebrate the PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. With that being said, here are the best PS5 games of 2024!

Astro Bot (PS5)

When I think of games from 2024 that are just fun to play, Astro Bot immediately springs to mind. While the gameplay is fairly straightforward, each level is bursting with creativity and has variety and charm to boot. It’s not the most difficult game in the world, but it isn’t trying to be. It’s a family-friendly love letter to everything PlayStation and isn’t afraid to wear its inspirations on its sleeve. If you’ve ever played any PlayStation game, there’s bound to be at least one thing in Astro Bot that will make you grin from ear to ear. It values quality over quantity and while the industry is all about bigger and grander experiences, smaller games like Astro Bot deserve more recognition and adoration.

Black Myth: Wukong (PS5, PC)

Black Myth: Wukong made a name for itself over the summer as it had one of the largest PC releases of all time, but don’t forget that, at least for now, it’s a Sony console exclusive. The game is a visual spectacle, featuring larger-than-life boss fights and plenty of yaoguai to the point where combat rarely, if ever, feels dull or repetitive. So much time and effort went into making Black Myth: Wukong look and play as good as it does, it’s no wonder that fans of the game rave over it, despite some of its technical limitations.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Final Fantasy has been associated with PlayStation ever since the PS1, so it’s no surprise to see that the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, Rebirth, is a Sony exclusive. It should also be no surprise that the game is great. It continues the same excellent mechanics that made its predecessor so beloved, and now that it’s no longer restrained by the PS4, the game looks better than ever. It takes numerous risks with the story by not making it a conventional remake and more of a reimagining, but it arguably makes a far more interesting and compelling story. Add in an absurd amount of side content, and you have a JRPG that gamers will be spending dozens of hours loving.

Helldivers II (PS5, PC)

Sony has been trying for years to have a live-service game that is profitable. We saw them fail completely with Concord, but at least Helldivers II knocked it out of the park, easily becoming Sony’s fastest-selling game of all time. The arcadey action is fast and frenetic, leading to some hilarious and exhilarating moments — some intentional, and plenty of others that aren’t. Playing with a group of friends is always a good time and the addictiveness of the gameplay loop will always have you coming back from more. Plus, with a steady stream of content and patches releasing throughout the year with no signs of stopping, it looks like the Helldivers of Super Earth will be fighting for Freedom for quite some time.

Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC)

Silent Hill always had a home on Sony’s system, so seeing Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 be a console exclusive was no surprise. What was surprising was just how good it ended up being. There was a lot riding on this remake, but Bloober managed to deliver an updated experience that introduced a whole new generation to the horrors of Silent Hill. The game is more combat-oriented than its predecessor, but the story still manages to be harrowing and the characters feel much more nuanced than back in 2001, for better or for worse. There will still be fans who claim that the 2001 version is superior, but this remake still does a remarkable job at retelling the iconic story, all with updated and improved gameplay.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy