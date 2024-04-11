Best SOA Subverter Loadout in MW3 Season 3

The SOA Subverter was introduced to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in Season 2 and has since become a staple in the meta. The powerful battle rifle is particularly adept when it comes to mid-long-range engagements, proving useful in all manner of game modes. However, to reach the SOA Subverter’s true potential in MW3, you need to equip its strongest loadout of attachments.

Recommended Videos

Best SOA Subverter Loadout in MW3

While you can build the SOA Subverter in a number of different ways, it’s best served as a longer-range weapon in multiplayer. My loadout for the battle rifle ensures it can kill quickly at any range and features plenty of recoil control, so you don’t have to worry about too much shakiness when firing.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Dozer-90 Long Barrel

: Dozer-90 Long Barrel Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Magazine : 7.62×51 30 Round Mag

: 7.62×51 30 Round Mag Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

The SOA Subverter loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Starting off, I have equipped the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, which has become a go-to muzzle for many players thanks to its recoil control and shortened radar ping. Next, the Dozer-90 Long Barrel improves stability, bullet velocity, and damage range to make the SOA Subverter even stronger at longer ranges. The PCS-90 Assault Grip also helps out with recoil and gun-kick control at the cost of some mobility.

Fortunately, we can immediately make that lost mobility back up with the DR-6 Handstop, which improves aim-down sights speed, sprint-to-fire time, and movement speed. The final attachment on the loadout is the 7.62×51 30-round Mag, which essentially turns the SOA Subverter into a slower assault rifle in MW3.

The SOA Subverter won’t do too well at close range with this loadout, but it should dominate most enemy players beyond 10-15 meters.

Best Class For the SOA Subverter in MW3

To complete your loadout, you can equip the following class items that are recommended for a longer-range weapon like the SOA Subverter:

Perks

Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence/Trophy System/Portable Radar

And that wraps up the loadout for the SOA Subverter in MW3. It’s quite a dominant weapon once you get used to its recoil pattern and damage profile, so make the most out of it on some larger maps.

