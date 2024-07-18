Mega Swampert Raid image from Pokemon GO
Best Mega Swampert Counters in Pokemon Go: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Beat Mega Swampert in Pokemon GO Raids with these tips
Published: Jul 18, 2024 12:06 pm

Mudkip might be a cute little guy, but its evolved form Mega Swampert is a formidable Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. If you’re trying to beat Mega Swampert in Raids, here’s the best Mega Swampert counters in Pokemon Go.

Table of Contents

All Mega Swampert Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Mega Raids are some of the most challenging battles Pokemon GO has to offer, and Mega Swampert can be tricky without the right strategy.

Mega Swampert is a dual Water and Ground-type Pokemon, and this type combo brings an interesting challenge—only one real type weakness. Mega Swampert is weak to Grass-type moves, but it is a 2x weakness, at least.

Its Raid move set consists mostly of Water-type moves, with a couple of Ground-type options and the possibility of a poisonous Sludge Wave to keep things interesting. And by interesting, I mean challenging, thanks to Grass-type Pokemon being weak to this move type.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-swampert
Mega Swampert		Water/GroundGrass (2x)Electric
Fire
Poison
Rock
Steel		Electric
Fire
Poison
Rock
Steel

The Best Mega Swampert Counters in Pokemon Go

When it comes to countering Mega Swampert in Pokemon GO, you’ll want to bring in your toughest Grass-type Pokemon. Bear in mind the potential for a Poison Sludge Bomb, so you’ll want to consider defense as well as overall brute Grass-type strength.

Here are our picks for overall best Mega Swampert counters in Pokemon GO. If you have the Mega Energy, mega evolutions of these Pokemon will be stronger in battle, as will Shadow Pokemon varieties. Shaymin is a recent Pokemon we’ve gained access to, and a great choice.

PokemonRecommended Moveset
sceptile
Sceptile		Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
Clone Venusaur
Venusaur		Vine Whip
Frenzy Plant
kartana
Kartana		Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
Sky Forme Shaymin
Sky Forme Shaymin		Magical Leaf
Grass Knot
tangrowth
Tangrowth		Vine Whip
Power Whip
torterra
Torterra		Razor Leaf
Frenzy Plant
zarude
Zarude		Vine Whip
Power Whip
Alolan Exeggutor
Alolan Exeggutor		Bullet Seed
Solar Beam
Shiny Shiftry
Shiftry		Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
roserade
Roserade		Magical Leaf
Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Do You Need for a Mega Swampert Raid?

If you’re a lone wolf Pokemon player like me, you might be wondering just how many other trainers you need to recruit for a Mega Swampert Raid.

I’ve got good news and bad news here. Mega Swampert isn’t a raid we recommend trying to tackle solo, but it can be done with 2 high-level trainers. That means you only need to find one other person if you’ve both got good counters lined up. Ideally, 3-5 trainers will easily get the job done, especially if you have a few lower-level Poke Pals in the mix.

When your team defeats Mega Swampert, you’ll get a chance to catch a Swampert you can evolve using Mega Energy. It’ll take 200 Mega Energy the first time, but thankfully, Swampert Mega Energy will be among your raid rewards as well.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

