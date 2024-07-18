All Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Research Tasks & Rewards

Better Together is the first of several Ultra Unlock events Pokemon GO players earned by crushing those Global Challenges during GO Fest. Now, here’s all the Pokemon GO Ultra: Unlock: Better Together Research Tasks and rewards.

Recommended Videos

When Is Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Better Together?

The Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokemon GO runs from 10 AM local time on July 17 to 8 PM local time on July 22, 2024.

This event features the debut of Tandemaus and Maushold, plus the following bonuses:

4x Catch XP

4x Catch Candy

Faster Friendship Level increase with gifts, trades, etc.

Tandemaus will appear as a research reward during the event, so we’re covering which tasks to prioritize if you want to catch this adorable duo.

All Event Research Tasks & Rewards

Image via Niantic

The Better Together event features a 2-tier Event Research for trainers to complete, with plenty of rewards. Here are all of the tasks & rewards you can expect.

Tier 1 Tasks & Rewards

Research Task Reward Catch 30 Pokemon Sneasel Encounter Complete 5 Field Research Tasks Marowak Encounter Explore 3 KM Raichu Encounter Earn 20,000 XP Yamask Encounter Complete All 4 Tasks 5,000 XP

2,500 Stardust

Tandemaus Encounter

Tier 2 Tasks & Rewards

Research Task Reward Catch 30 Pokemon Hisuian Sneasel Encounter Complete 5 Field Research Tasks Alolan Marowak Encounter Explore 3 KM Alolan Raichu Encounter Earn 20,000 XP Galarian Yamask Encounter Complete All 3 Tasks 10,000 XP

5000 Stardust

Tandemaus Encounter

With the Event Research alone, you’ll only get two Tandemaus encounters. So, if you’re trying to collect enough to evolve it into Maushold and try for that rare family of three form, you’ll need more encounters. That’s where Field Research comes in.

All Field Research Tasks & Rewards

Along with the Event Research, trainers will be able to pick up special Field Research by spinning PokeStops and Gyms during Ultra Unlock: Better Together in Pokemon GO. These tasks offer more chances to catch Tandemaus and get the candies you need to evolve it to Maushold. Here are all of the known Field Research tasks for Ultra Unlock: Better Together and their rewards.

Field Research Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Encounter with Koffing, Combee, or Tandemaus Evolve a Pokemon Encounter with Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, or Tandemaus Power Up Pokemon 5 Times Encounter with Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, or Tandemaus Send 2 Gifts to Friends Encounter with Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, or Tandemaus Trade a Pokemon Tandemaus Encounter Spin 5 PokeStops or Gym One of the following:



2 Potions

5 Poke Balls

500 Stadurst

or

Tandemaus

Pokemon GO is available now

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy