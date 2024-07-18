Ultra Unlock Better Together Pokemon GO Research Tasks
All Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Research Tasks & Rewards

Here to let you know which research rewards lead to Tandemaus
Published: Jul 18, 2024 12:45 pm

Better Together is the first of several Ultra Unlock events Pokemon GO players earned by crushing those Global Challenges during GO Fest. Now, here’s all the Pokemon GO Ultra: Unlock: Better Together Research Tasks and rewards.

Table of Contents

When Is Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Better Together?

The Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokemon GO runs from 10 AM local time on July 17 to 8 PM local time on July 22, 2024.

This event features the debut of Tandemaus and Maushold, plus the following bonuses:

  • 4x Catch XP
  • 4x Catch Candy
  • Faster Friendship Level increase with gifts, trades, etc.

Tandemaus will appear as a research reward during the event, so we’re covering which tasks to prioritize if you want to catch this adorable duo.

All Event Research Tasks & Rewards

An image of Tandemaus standing together on a patch of grass with white flowers beside them in Pokemon GO
The Better Together event features a 2-tier Event Research for trainers to complete, with plenty of rewards. Here are all of the tasks & rewards you can expect.

Tier 1 Tasks & Rewards

Research TaskReward
Catch 30 PokemonSneasel Encounter
Complete 5 Field Research TasksMarowak Encounter
Explore 3 KMRaichu Encounter
Earn 20,000 XPYamask Encounter
Complete All 4 Tasks5,000 XP
2,500 Stardust
Tandemaus Encounter

Tier 2 Tasks & Rewards

Research TaskReward
Catch 30 PokemonHisuian Sneasel Encounter
Complete 5 Field Research TasksAlolan Marowak Encounter
Explore 3 KMAlolan Raichu Encounter
Earn 20,000 XPGalarian Yamask Encounter
Complete All 3 Tasks10,000 XP
5000 Stardust
Tandemaus Encounter

With the Event Research alone, you’ll only get two Tandemaus encounters. So, if you’re trying to collect enough to evolve it into Maushold and try for that rare family of three form, you’ll need more encounters. That’s where Field Research comes in.

All Field Research Tasks & Rewards

Along with the Event Research, trainers will be able to pick up special Field Research by spinning PokeStops and Gyms during Ultra Unlock: Better Together in Pokemon GO. These tasks offer more chances to catch Tandemaus and get the candies you need to evolve it to Maushold. Here are all of the known Field Research tasks for Ultra Unlock: Better Together and their rewards.

Field Research TaskReward
Catch 10 PokemonEncounter with Koffing, Combee, or Tandemaus
Evolve a PokemonEncounter with Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, or Tandemaus
Power Up Pokemon 5 TimesEncounter with Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, or Tandemaus
Send 2 Gifts to FriendsEncounter with Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, or Tandemaus
Trade a PokemonTandemaus Encounter
Spin 5 PokeStops or GymOne of the following:

2 Potions
5 Poke Balls
500 Stadurst
or
Tandemaus

Pokemon GO is available now

