How to Get Tandemaus & Maushold in Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Better Together

If players thought the Pokemon GO excitement would slow down after GO Fest 2024 Global, we thought wrong. The Ultra Unlock event is bringing us the debut of Tandemaus and its evolution, Maushold, in Pokemon GO. Here’s how to get them.

When Is the Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event in Pokemon GO?

Tandemaus and Maushold debut during the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Better Together event on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 AM local time.

The event includes boosted chances to encounter these Pokemon and lasts until 8 PM local time on July 22. Tandemaus will remain available to catch in the wild after the event ends, but this is a great opportunity to get out there and catch one more easily through Field Research.

In addition to the Tandemaus debut, the Ultra Unlock event will feature boosted Catch Candy and Catch XP. Friendship levels will also increase more quickly.

Also – and this is important, Pokemon fans – you can get a Tandemaus-themed avatar outfit from the in-game shop starting with the Ultra Unlock event. It will continue to be available after the event, which is good news because the hoodie and slipper combo is truly adorable.

How to Catch Tandemaus in Pokemon GO

Beginning with the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event, Tandemaus will appear as a wild spawn in Pokemon GO. That means you’ll be able to encounter and catch it in the wild.

During the Ultra Unlock event, Tandemaus will also be available as a Field Research Task Reward Encounter. So, if you get out and spin PokeStops to find new Field Research to complete during the event, you’ll have an easy path to catching your first Tandemaus.

Tandemaus will also be a Party Play Encounter, so if you’re someone who enjoys a good Party Play excursion, that may boost your chances of catching one.

How to Catch Maushold in Pokemon GO

The easiest way to get Maushold in Pokemon GO will be to evolve your Tandemaus. This is a straightforward evolution – simply use 50 Tandemaus Candy to evolve the Pokemon into Maushold.

Maushold may occasionally spawn in the wild, but spawns of evolved Pokemon tend to be less common.

Can Tandemaus Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, as of its initial debut on July 17, Tandemaus does not have a Shiny form in Pokemon GO. This means its evolution, Maushold, also cannot be Shiny at this time.

It’s relatively common for Pokemon not to have Shiny forms available when they first debut, so we can look forward to Shiny Tandemaus being released in a future event.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

