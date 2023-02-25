The wizarding world offers a wide array of different types of charms and curses in Hogwarts Legacy. Some are useful for everyday needs, like lighting up a dark room with Lumos or calling over an object with Accio, while others like Bombardo can dish out impressive battle damage in explosive or incendiary plumes of fire. And then of course there are the Unforgivable Curses, which, while incredibly powerful, are canonically a heinous set of spells to use. While there are no gameplay impacts of using the Unforgivable Spells, there are roleplay reasons you might want to avoid using them. So what is the best spell setup without using any of the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Best Spell Setup Without Using Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy Will Depend on Your Character Build and Play Style

While being able to Avada Kedavra away enemies is certainly convenient, in reality the majority of players won’t even have access to it or the other two Unforgivable Curses unless they choose the Slytherin route and pick several story paths to allow them to learn the spells. So it’s no wonder there are still plenty of terrific spell setups for players who either don’t have access to the spells, or simply are choosing to avoid going the dark witch or wizard route.

The truth is, there are a number of terrific spell setups players who don’t learn the Unforgivable Spells can use, and choosing the setup will depend a lot on how they are building their character. For example, a stealth build will want to use an entirely different spell setup than someone looking for a power build. Here are some solid setups that don’t call for any of the Unforgivable Spells.

One of the stronger spell setups in the game utilizes many of the specific charms Harry Potter uses throughout the original series, and includes Expelliarmus, Disillusionment, Accio, and Arresto Momentum. This combination is fit for a number of different scenarios and gives the player several options including stealth with Disillusionment, strong combat skills with Expelliarmus, and then some nice utility options with Accio and Arresto Momentum for some fun damaging combos.

For players looking for a strong stealth spell setup, the collection of Disillusionment, Petrificus Totalus, Alohomora, and Accio is arguably even more powerful than the Unforgivable Curses, giving players the chance to sneak in and take out enemy encampments with secretive ease, or even skip these fights entirely. Who needs Crucio when you can just take out an enemy without them knowing you’re even there?

If you are looking to build the same feeling of power that comes with the Unforgivable Curses but don’t have access to them, you can blend Glacius, Incendio, Arresto Momentum, and Depulso to have high powered elemental spells that will leave you feeling as strong as Dumbledore. This is also an incredibly fun spell setup because it not only gives you power, but you’ll also gain plenty of control over the battlefield which can work well in place for spells like Imperio.

And those are some of the best spell setups without using Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy.