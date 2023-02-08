Long-time Harry Potter fans remember the eerie introduction of the Unforgivable Curses or spells from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The three heinous spells each allowed a wizard to cause unspeakable harm or injury to others, with Imperio allowing for one wizard to mind-control another, Crucio causing intense torturous pain to another being or creature, and the Avada Kedavra being the “Killing Curse.” In the Wizarding World of the books, use of any of these curses is a one-way ticket to a lifetime sentence in Azkaban or even the kiss of a Dementor. But with the release of Hogwarts Legacy, many fans have wondered if the unforgivable spells are not only available to use but if there are any consequences if you learn and cast them. Here’s the answer.

Learning and Using the Unforgivable Spells in Hogwarts Legacy Doesn’t Have Many Consequences

Hogwarts Legacy does give players the opportunity to learn all three of the unforgivable curses, though the only time you can use these specific crime spells is off of the Hogwarts campus. There is no Grand Theft Auto-style five-star wanted level equivalent where the wizarding police will chase you down and cart you off to Azkaban. There are no major changes to the story either if you choose to pursue life as an evil witch or wizard.

Developers stated they wanted to give players the chance to play the path of dark magic, no matter how frequently you’re using the unforgivable curses. The biggest consequence you could face is drawing the ire and disgust from your fellow students and other NPCs in the game. If you are seen using any of the three spells in front of classmates or teachers, you’ll hear shocked gasps and other audible admonishments that show their disdain. But if you use those curses in private, you should get off scot-free.

While morality in the original books played a vital role not only in the plot, but the themes of the story, it seems a bit surprising that Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have a morality system. And in many ways the lack of consequences ends up making the use of unforgivable spells in Hogwarts Legacy a little less meaningful.