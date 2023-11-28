Leveling up and the pace at which you do so has a huge impact on your gold economy in Teamfight Tactics. In this guide we’ll be covering the best timing around leveling up to hit power spikes and gold thresholds.

Best Standard Leveling Strategy in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 10

The Standard leveling method in Teamfight Tactics is good for most situations as it’s the most flexible. It ensures that you never fall behind on levels to prevent you losing rounds easily. It also helps you to build up a really solid economy to have plenty of gold later in the game to roll for the Characters you need.

Level 4

You’ll want to spend as little gold as possible until round 2-1 where you’ll buy the XP to hit level 4. This will help you get an extra unit in the game to stay competitive.

Level 5

Don’t do any re-rolling yet, pick up good Champions for your team comp as you go but only what you need. Spend gold at round 2-5 to ensure you hit level 5 and can get another Champion out on the board.

Level 6

You really still want to be building up your gold at this point. Spend some at round 3-2 in order to hit level 6 and get another unit on the board.

Level 7

At stage 4-1 you should spend the gold you need to hit level 7. Level 7 is where you can finally start being a less more frugal with your gold. You should start re-rolling a little bit to try and star up a couple units that you’re close to upgrading. Don’t spend much on re-rolling, maybe 10-20 gold at the very most. This should be enough for some upgrades to stabilize your board.

If you already have some good items and don’t feel like you’re having trouble with your opponents, then instead of rolling you should just chill. Sit on your gold until you have enough to hit level 8.

Level 8

At either stage 4-5 or 5-1 you should spend the gold needed to hit level 8. You can really start to make some big, impactful moves at this level. You should sell your 3 or lower cost Headliner and start re-rolling to find a nice 4 cost or better Headliner. This will make a huge difference in your power level and you can really start snowballing from here.

Level 9

Once you’ve got a good 4 cost Headliner and have saved up some gold again you should level up to 9 around stage 5-5 or 6-1. This will give you an advantage over most players who often will be hanging around 7 or 8 still. At level 9 you’ll want to re-roll most of your gold to get some 2 or 3 star 4-5 cost units rolling and really become a dominant force.

That’s the best leveling strategy to follow in most matches of Teamfight Tactics. With this method you’ll have a good economy and a strong board for more consistent placements.