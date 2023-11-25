Best Items in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

The items in Teamfight Tactics, much like in League of Legends, vary in power from patch to patch. In this guide we’ll be covering the best items to find or build for your units in the brand new Set 10 of TFT.

Best Items to Find or Craft in TFT Set 10

A lot of items you can obtain or craft in TFT comes down to RNG. What you can control though is knowing which items are top notch so that you can jump on them when the opportunity does come up. Certain items can be incredibly impactful and can absolutely help you clutch out a win. With that in mind, lets go over the best items that you should be looking out for in Set 10 of TFT.

Hyperpop Emblem

If you ever come across one of these, congratulations, you’ve found an item that holds a 43% win rate. That is a HUGE win rate percentage for TFT. The holder of this Emblem gains the Hyperpop trait. You may need to adjust your team slightly to make full use of the Hyperpop trait but it’s 100% worth it if you have this Emblem.

Jazz Emblem

Similar to the Hyperpop Emblem, the holder of this Emblem gains the Jazz trait. If you build around this with your team, it has a staggering win rate of 38%. The Jazz Trait has some very strong effects and increasing the level of them with this Emblem can really put you ahead of opponenets.

Zeke’s Herald

This item is amazing for boosting team DPS output. Equip it to a Champion and they will gain a 30% Attack Speed boost alongside two allies who are within two hexes on the same row. With the right kind of attackers gaining this Attack Speed buff, you can except a 33% win rate using this item.

Virtue of the Martyr

This is the ultimate healing item in TFT. The holder heals all allies for 7% of their max HP every 5 seconds. That is incredible sustain and makes it very hard for enemies to take down your units, especially the tanky frontline. This item has a 33% win rate.

Randuin’s Omen

This makes your frontline tanky units nearly impossible to take down. It grants 30 Magic Resistance and Armor to the holder and their adjacent allies. So just make sure you’re stacking some units around the holder of this item and you’ll instantly have a mega tanky team. Once again this item is hitting a 33% win rate for those who manage to get ahold of it.

Big Shot Emblem

This Emblem gives the holder the Big Shot trait. Another powerful Trait item that holds a 33% win rate. Keep a close eye out for this, especially if you’re using some nice ranged Big Shot units.

Tactician’s Crown

The first craftable item to hold a high win rate of 33%. To get this beauty you’ll need to combine two Spatulas. The holder of the item increases the maximum team size by 1. Having an extra unit can make a huge difference in fights.

Morellonomicon

This is a super powerful yet easy to craft item that you should consider for your main magic damage dealer. It only requires a Needlessly Large Rod and a Giant’s Belt and in return you gain extra AP and a very strong burn effect on targets that wipes out 10% of their max HP. It also reduces effective healing on the target making it even more useful. It commands an impressive 32% win rate which is really good for an item this easy to craft.

Dazzler Emblem

It’s pretty clear at this point that the Emblem items are very good. The Dazzler Emblem is no exception. Adding on the Dazzler Trait to the holder, you can get a powerful Dazzler comp going if you can find the right units to use. This Emblem currently has a 31% win rate which is very nice.

Zephyr

The Zephyr is an active combat item that summons a whirlwind on the enemy’s side of the board. It removes the closest enemy to it from combat for 5 seconds which will often put you at numbers advantage during that time. On top of that effect your team also gains 8% Attack Speed so that you can deal maximum damage before the removed Champion comes back into combat.

Those are the best items to find or craft in Teamfight Tactics Set 10. If you can get your paws on any of these amazing items and build a team around them, chances are you’ll end up in the top three that match.