Best Miss Fortune Jazz Team Comp in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

The Remix Rumble update is now live for Teamfight Tactics (TFT) and brings in a whole new music-themed meta to play around! In this guide, we’ll be covering the best Miss Fortune team comp in TFT.

Best Miss Fortune Jazz Team Comp for TFT Set 10 – Remix Rumble

If you manage to get ahold of Miss Fortune as a Headliner or another Jazz-based headliner, you can create this super powerful comp around them. It takes advantage of a mix of the wild Jazz traits and takes full advantage of some cheaper units in Miss Fortune and Neeko to create some strong 3-star units. This is a slow play comp, meaning your primary objective is to reach a stack of 50 gold in the bank to earn as much income as possible. You can then spend and roll down to 50 each turn (not below) to maintain momentum.

Best Miss Fortune Jazz Team Early Game TFT Comp

You’re playing the long game with this team comp, so you want to avoid spending gold as much as possible. Hold off on doing any rolling and instead look for the following common units to build out a starting squad:

Corki – Back left corner

Bard – Back left corner next to Corki

K’Sante – Front row middle

Lillia – Front row middle next to K’Sante

These units are easy to come by early on and actually do really well early on. You can use Corki to hold any DPS items you’re able to build for when you find Miss Fortune. He’ll make good use of them until you’re able to make the switch over. The only thing you want to spend any gold on besides these units when they pop up is just a quick upgrade to Level 4 at Stage 2-1. This will keep you competitive early on.

Best Miss Fortune Jazz Team Mid Game TFT Comp

Mid game is where things start to ramp. By this point, you’ve got some good gold built up, and you should be able to have found either Miss Fortune or another great Jazz Headliner to use. You’ll also be getting better characters popping up more frequently now, so you should be looking to transition over to a new composition. Replace the early game team with the following comp:

Neeko – Place her front and center and try to build a Warmogs on her if you can

Kennen – Place him behind Neeko

Lillia – Place her next to Kennen

Kai’Sa – Place her in the back left corner

Bard – Place him next to Kai’Sa

Miss Fortune – Place her in the far right hand corner and work on building a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Last Whisper and Deathblade on her

This team will be a really nice spike in power for you once you get it in place. You’ll be in a good spot now and will likely kick off a winning streak to build up extra gold. Make sure you spend some gold on reaching Level 6, ideally around the Stage 3-2 mark.

Best Miss Fortune Jazz Team Late Game TFT Comp

Near the end of the game is where this team build really takes off. Head to Level 8 to start getting access to the top-tier champs and then build out the following final team comp and items:

Neeko – Front and center with Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw and a Bramble Vest

Lillia – Place her behind Neeko

Kennen – Place Kennen next to Neeko

Bard – Place Bard in the back left corner

Kai’Sa – Place her next to Bard

Lucian – Place him in the middle of the back row and aim to build an Infinity Edge on him

Miss Fortune – Place her in the back right corner with the same items as earlier

With this final team comp, you’ll have a pyramid formation going that will make it really hard for the enemy teams to deal with. You’ll be sending in damage from all directions and not clumping up to avoid AOE attacks being as effective. The final synergies you’ll have with this comp are Level 4 Jazz, Level 3 K/DA, Level 2 Guardian, Level 2 Sentinel, Level 2 True Damage, and Level 2 Big Shot. These synergies will give you a nice amount of increased damage, health, ability power, armor, and resistance.