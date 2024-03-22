Best Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

With so many different Vocations to choose from in Dragon’s Dogma 2, things can feel very overwhelming very quickly. That’s where we come in, though. Here are the best Vocations you should consider in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Best Beginner Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Fighter/Thief

When you’re first starting out in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll get to choose between four different Vocations: Fighter, Archer, Thief, and Mage. Without a doubt, the best Vocation for beginners is the Fighter.

Equipped with a sword and shield, the Fighter Vocation gives you a good idea of how general combat works in the game, while also giving you access to skills that are fairly easy to understand and grasp. You won’t get hung up on the little details like charging up spells or having to watch your spacing as you fire off arrows as the Mage or Archer, making it much easier for you to get used to the game’s rhythm early on.

The Fighter even has weapon skills that allow you to deal with flying enemies, making this a great all-rounder Vocation for most players, and especially beginners. Not only that, but the Fighter Augments also help increase your general durability, and increase your carry capacity, which is just straight up helpful no matter what play style you’re going for.

Alternatively, if you’re feeling a bit spicy, the Thief Vocation is a solid second choice. This is another melee combat class that uses daggers instead of swords, and excels in backstabbing foes and moving swiftly around the battlefield. While I do feel that the Fighter Augments are just better for a general play style, players looking for something more specific could go for Thief instead.

Best Endgame Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Mystic Spearhand

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

I found the Mystic Spearhand at around the halfway point of my playthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it basically carried me all the way to the end of the game.

The Mystic Spearhand is fairly straightforward in that it’s also a melee class that excels in close combat. However, unlike the Fighter, the duohand moveset feels more versatile and allows for more interesting combos. In addition to that, the selling point of the Mystic Spearhand is that it has access to few magical skills as well.

For starters, right off the bat, you get to fire off homing magic bullets that let you hit flying foes without having to aim. More crucially, you also get the Mirror skill which lets you conjure a magical barrier around you and surrounding allies which completely negate all attacks for a short period of time. This skill alone is pretty broken and will carry you till the end of the game.

Of course, I’d be remiss not to at least mention the Warfarer, which is likely the last Vocation you’ll unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Warfarer is easily the most versatile Vocation in the game, allowing you to wield different weapon types and skills from across all Vocations. However, while its versatility is nice, it’s not necessary, and I found myself having better luck just properly mastering the Mystic Spearhand instead.

And those are our picks for the best Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2.