Best Weapons for Kaveh in Genshin Impact

One of the two new Dendro characters in Genshin Impact’s latest update is the 4-star Kaveh. An architect with impeccable style and grace, Kaveh is a welcome addition to the roster and a rather strong damage dealer. Kaveh is a Claymore user, so let’s dive into the best weapons to arm him with to tackle the challenges of Genshin Impact.

Best Weapons to Build Kaveh With in Genshin Impact

Kaveh is best used as an on-field damage dealer, with support and sub-DPS characters forming the rest of the team around Dendro reactions. Bloom or Hyperbloom works best here as you want Kaveh on the field most of the time. To best keep his damage flowing, he needs to be able to use his abilities regularly.

Kaveh’s E allows him to apply Dendro in an area around him and detonate Dendro cores within range to deal a ton of damage. His Burst provides combat buffs that last for 12 seconds, boosting his area of effect and Dendro infusion. Kaveh also has a passive ability that buffs the team’s Dendro burst damage. His abilities require a bunch of energy to use, so ensuring he has good energy recharge is also something to consider.

The first weapon to suit (and the most free-to-play option) is the 4-star Mailed Flower. With a ton of Elemental Mastery and Attack, it’s a great weapon to fuel Kaveh’s damage. The Whispers of Wind and Flower passive is also amazing for Kaveh, as you’ll be aiming to use his skills as much as possible to trigger further increases to attack and elemental mastery and stack damage output.

If you’ve got some Claymores that you’ve pulled from Wishes, check to see if you have the 4-star Rainslasher. It has strong base Attack and Elemental Mastery and a 20% damage bonus against enemies affected by Hydro or Electro. This bonus is good for Bloom or Hyperbloom team comps including Kaveh, as they’ll almost always have either Hydro or Electro applied to them to guarantee the bonus damage.

That covers off the best weapons to build for Kaveh in Genshin Impact. Hopefully you have some great luck pulling him, and if you decide to make a team with him, let us know in the comments how it goes!