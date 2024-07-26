Tornado Simulator Official Image
Codes

Tornado Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Go from a small dust devil to a full-on typhoon. Eat everything in your path and grow to the size of an entire city in this game that combines clicker elements with Katamari gameplay. If you want a head start on being a big tornado, use Tornado Simulator codes. 

All Tornado Simulator Codes List

Active Tornado Simulator Codes

  • Vortex: Use for 15k Cash.
  • Breeze: Use for 10k Cash.
  • Whirling: Use for 10k Cash.

Expired Tornado Simulator Codes

  • Industrial
  • Whoosh
  • Twister

How to Redeem Codes in Tornado Simulator

To redeem Tornado Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Tornado Simulator How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Tornado Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the Code button at the top of the screen.
  3. Enter a code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

