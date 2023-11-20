Best WSP Swarm Loadout & Build in CoD: MW3

The WSP Swarm is a fast-firing SMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). In this guide, we’ll be covering how best to build the WSP Swarm and what kind of loadout you should use with it in MW3.

Best WSP Swarm Attachments Build in CoD: MW3

The WSP Swarm has a rapid-fire rate and great damage that can absolutely shred enemies at close range. Due to the fire speed and nature of the gun, I wouldn’t recommend using it for medium to long range due to the pretty huge damage range drop-off. Chances are you’ll burn your clip before you can take anyone down. With that in mind, here are the best attachments to win close-range engagements with the WSP Swarm SMG:

Optic – Slate Reflector . You can use any clear dot-style scope here – just avoid anything with magnification. We just want a quick and snappy sight that we can use for the extra precision to mow down our enemies.

Stock – FSS Rampage-VII Tactical. Improve Aim Down Sight Speed, Aiming Idle Sway, and Firing Aim Stability to help you turn this gun into a little laser beam of bullets. Costs a bit of Aim Walking Speed and Movement Speed, but it's totally worth it.

Rear Grip – WSP Hark Rubber Grip. Adds some much-needed Flinch Resistance to help you stay on target during gun fights. The improved Aiming Idle Sway is nice, as well. Lose out on Aim Walking Speed, but ideally, you shouldn't be doing much of that with this weapon anyway.

Magazine – 40 Round Mag. You'll go through bullets incredibly fast in MW3 with this gun. Having at least 40 rounds means you'll have enough ammo to get a couple of kills before having to reload. It also doesn't reduce your stats too much like the 50 and 100-round mags.

Underbarrel – Xten Phantom-5 Handstop. This adds Sprint to Fire Speed to the build and increases Aim Down Sight Speed. It's all part of being able to sprint in and gun down enemies quickly up close. It also improves Recoil and Gun Kick Control.

Best WSP Swarm Loadout

For the Swarm loadout, we really want something that can help us be quick, sustain health and ammo, and stay off enemy radar. With that in mind, here’s a loadout you can use to great effect with the WSP Swarm:

Vest – Engineer Vest. You want the focus of this loadout to be running around and gunning. The Engineer Vest takes away your lethal slot, but that’s fine because you don’t really want to be standing around throwing grenades anyway. We instead gain twice the Tactical slot, which means two Stims for better health sustain. We also gain an extra Gear slot, which is amazing because they provide powerful Perks.

Secondary – Any Pistol. This is totally up to preference; with this weapon, you don't really want to be using a secondary much.

Tactical – Stim. The Stim is amazing for helping you keep a Killstreak going. in MW3 If you kill an enemy and take some damage, just back off and use a Stim, and you'll heal up fast and be ready for the next enemy. With the Engineer Vest, we get two of these per life, which is perfect for helping reach higher Killstreaks.

Field Upgrade – Dead Silence. This is absolutely one of the most powerful Field Upgrades to use. A lot of players rely on a combination of mini-map detection and footstep sounds to figure out where you are. With Dead Silence in use and Ghost Camo equipped, you will constantly catch enemies by surprise.

Gloves – Scavenger Gloves. These beauties will ensure you never run out of ammo in MW3. Just remember to run over the corpses of the enemies you kill every now and then to make sure you get a top off.

Boots – Lightweight Boots. We want to be as fast as possible when using the WSP Swarm, and these boots really help you run around.

Gear – Ghost T/V Camo. This makes you immune to being pinged on the enemy mini-map by things like UAVs while moving. With this gun, we always want to be moving around, and with this attached, you'll pretty much never get scanned for enemies, which is really helpful.

Gear – Mag Holster. This Gear helps you reload faster. With the WSP Swarm burning through ammo super fast, this is really helpful in getting to that next mag and helping you continue your rampages!

That covers the best Attachments and Loadout for the WSP Swarm SMG in MW3. You’ll be incredibly fast and sneaking around the map with this loadout, allowing you to get into those close range battles to demolish your enemies.

