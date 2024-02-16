Blank Check Fans Want Griffin Newman Cast as the Fantastic Four’s HERBIE

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently found its Fantastic Four in Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. But, when it comes to the unannounced role of the Fantastic Four’s robotic companion H.E.R.B.I.E., the internet’s provided its own nominees, with Blank Check’s Griffin Newman emerging as a front runner.

Fans of the movie podcast Blank Check with Griffin and David are far from the only ones advocating for the actor and comedian to land Fantastic Four’s coveted robotic role, as Newman himself has been gunning for H.E.R.B.I.E. for several years now. Newman’s resume is certainly stacked with superhero pedigree, from voicing the Mad Hatter in Max’s Harley Quinn to his role in the live-action series The Tick. Newman’s recent voice acting work includes Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Netflix’s Masters of the Universe reboot, where he voices Orko.

He better let me play H.E.R.B.I.E. https://t.co/I5FYmzgT9j — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) August 26, 2022

Though the above roles make a solid case to pitch Newman as H.E.R.B.I.E., a prop appearing in the first promotional photo for Fantastic Four has armed fans of the comedian’s entire filmography with the perfect gif to further demonstrate their case. Where some naively saw H.E.R.B.I.E. helpfully handing Moss-Bachrach’s The Thing a mug of coffee, those who remembered Newman’s role in sports drama Draft Day saw an opportunity. Though the Draft Day scene in which Newman’s character drops an entire tray of coffee did not make the film’s final cut, it lives on in fans’ memories and has subsequently made a perfect tool in their H.E.R.B.I.E. pitches. One fan even recreated the gif, sticking H.E.R.B.I.E.’s head atop Newman’s.

Amid his own advocacy for the role, Griffin has shared fans’ social media pleas to cast him as the Fantastic Four’s H.E.R.B.I.E. A handful of fans have started utilizing #Griff4HERBIE on X, but the actor’s name’s been promoted in the comment section of pretty much any social media post asking fans who they think should step into the MCU role. Of course, Newman’s not the only nominee on fans’ minds, with Jack Quaid, Bill Hader, John Mulaney, and H.E.R.B.I.E’s original voice actor Frank Welker all thrown out as fan cast contenders.

From several members of Doctor Who’s cast having been childhood fans of the franchise to the McElroy’s self-fulfilling podcast The McElroy Brothers Will Be In Trolls 2, there’s been a precedent for performers to manifest roles. The jury’s still out on whether Newman and fans of Blank Check will see their dreams come true in Fantastic Four, as the role of H.E.R.B.I.E. currently remains under wraps.