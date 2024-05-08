Blue Lock Chapter 261 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Blue Lock has taken the world by storm ever since the anime adaptation dropped, and the manga has only continued to heat up since then. Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Blue Lock chapter 261.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 261 Release?

The good news is that the Blue Lock manga follows a weekly schedule, though there are occasional breaks if there happens to be a holiday in Japan. Still, it seems like chapter 261 will be right on time. Blue Lock chapter 261 is set to be released on May 15, at around 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Do note that the Japanese raw scans will drop first, followed by the English translations. The release times we have here are for the English translations, and are an estimation. They may drop a day earlier or later.

We’ve also listed a few other timezones down below to give you an idea of when you can expect it in your local time:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast May 15, 7 a.m. EST USA – West Coast May 15, 4 a.m. PST Europe May 16, 5 p.m. CET Australia May 16, 1 a.m. AST Japan May 16, 12 a.m. JST

So there you have it. Those are the release dates and timings for Blue Lock chapter 261. If anything changes, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. This includes platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

In chapter 260, we finally got the long-awaited flashback/backstory chapter for Michael Kaiser, who’s served as the main antagonist of the Neo-Egoist League arc. After flubbing the Kaiser Impact Magnus shot, Kaiser was seen having a breakdown on the field as Isagi and the rest of the team watched in shock. In 260, we learned that Kaiser’s had a very tough childhood with an abusive father, and we also learn that he bought his first football at the age of 12. He then birthed the Kaiser Impact shot when he’s seen delivering a swift roundhouse kick to his own dad’s face.

