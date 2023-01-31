Inscryption creator Daniel Mullins made a video game called Boba in 48 hours at a game jam, and you can play it on PC for free right now. That’s right! If you head over to itch.io, you can download Boba, a point-and-click adventure game where you harvest resources, impose your will, and discover the unknown. Well, that’s the easy way to explain it, at least. You’ll have to play it to see exactly what Boba is for yourself. We won’t spoil it here, but it’s an… interesting ride right up to the very end. The game is definitely worth your time, too, especially considering you can reach its conclusion in only 10-15 minutes.

Mullins’ latest comes as a result of the most recent Ludum Dare game jam, where it actually won in its category. This latest competition, Ludum Dare 52, was held earlier this month and saw developers create brand new games with a quick turnaround. While Daniel Mullins’ Boba game was made in a weekend as part of The Compo event, other creators participated in The Jam and Extra events, which gave them 72 hours and three weeks of development time, respectively.

🏆 The winner of the Ludum Dare 52 Compo is 🏆 Boba by danman9914 Also: 2nd place for Theme

5th place for Innovation

7th place for Humor

7th place for Moodhttps://t.co/7mQhKFEPTU #LDJam #LudumDare pic.twitter.com/y4NFV4MZu9 — Ludum Dare (@ludumdare) January 28, 2023

Boba doesn’t ask for as much of your time as something like Inscryption, but considering it was made in only 48 hours, it’s more than a worthwhile distraction. Stay tuned for more from Mullins.