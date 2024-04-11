Calling Vault-Tec’s Number From Prime Video’s Fallout Is Truly Wild

Prime Video’s live-action Fallout is officially here, and at one point in the show, Walton Goggin’s Cooper Howard gives people a number they can use to contact Vault-Tec about their Vaults. The results when you do are wild.

The number is 213-25-VAULT. For those unfamiliar with how to enter letters into a phone, that’s 213-258-2858, which is a Los Angeles number. When you call the number you will, of course, be met with a ton of screaming. It’s not clear why, but if you ever need the sounds of a person screaming in a pinch, well, Vault-Tec has you covered!

If you don’t want to actually call the number (for example, you may not want your significant other or boss to hear screaming coming from your phone for no reason, and that makes sense) or you’re in an area where that’s not possible, here’s a video of what happens that was posted on X by @TheNastyJ.

Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Fallout debuted on Prime Video on April 10. It’s an adaptation of the video game series of the same name, which began in 1997. The Fallout series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which pretty much everything has been wiped out by nuclear war.

Prime Video’s Fallout specifically follows Lucy MacLean, a resident of Vault 33 who enters the Wasteland in order to look for her father, Hank MacLean, who is kidnapped by raiders. Along the way, she encounters Howard, as well as Maximus, a young squire of the Brotherhood of Steel. The series is full of twists and turns that result in some pretty major implications for the franchise’s existing canon.

Overall, reception to Fallout has been positive, and at the time of writing, the show holds a 92 percent among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score isn’t far behind at 85 percent.

