Can Hitmonlee & Hitmonchan Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: May 7, 2024 10:45 am

Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan are teaming up to take on the first Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour in May, but can these martial artists be shiny? Here is everything we know about the alternate colored forms for Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee.

Can Hitmonlee be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Hitmonlee can be shiny in Pokemon GO during the May 7 Spotlight hour event. Hitmonlee’s shiny form was released on February 20, 2021, during the Pokemon GO Tour Kanto event and has remained in the game since its release.

Can Hitmonlee be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Hitmonchan can be shiny in Pokemon GO during the May 7 Spotlight hour event. Hitmonchan’s shiny form debuted alongside Hitmonlee during the Pokemon GO Tour Kanto event on February 20, 2021, and has remained in the game since its release.

Despite both fighters being evolved forms of Tyrogue, they can still be shiny when encountered in the wild or via raids.

What Do Shiny Hitmonchan & Hitmonlee Look Like?

shiny hitmonlee hitmonchan vs normal

Normal Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee have a gray-brown complexion. Hitmonlee doesn’t wear any clothes, while Hitmonchan’s body looks to be adorned by a light purple tank top and red boxing gloves.

Shiny Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee bot trade their original complexion for more of a green color. Hitmonchan’s gloves turn blue, and his tank top is a tad bit lighter. However, their green skin is a dead giveaway.

Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee Shiny Odds

Despite having an increased encounter rate, Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee will not have an increased shiny rate during the Pokemon GO Spotlight hour. At least, not one that Niantic has disclosed.

Noting this, Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee will have shiny odds of around 1/500 during the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on May 7. That said, with the sheer number of fighting Pokemon you can encounter during that window of time, it’s likely to feel like a Community Day for some players.

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist.